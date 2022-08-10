New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nae-yo mentions that he was caught Coco Austin’s butt During a Halloween party courtesy of her husband Ice-T.

The R&B singer described the encounter during a preview for the podcast “Drink the champs” with hosts NORE and DJ EFN. Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, approached the “Law and Order SUV” actor at the party and confessed that he wanted to “squeeze” his wife’s butt.

“Mind you, I’ve had a few drinks at this point,” he added. “So, I went up to him and said, ‘Bro, with all due respect, uh, I’ve been wanting to squeeze coconuts for a long time’.”

Ice-T, however, was not offended by the comment and was told, “‘You know what? I’m just some kind of pimp, let you do it.’

Rapper Ice T Jokes He Was ‘Robbed’ At New Jersey Gas Station Amid Rising Prices At The Pump

The singer, 42, recalled Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Morrow, called cocoa She spoke to them before whispering something in their ear that made the former reality TV star laugh.

“[She] Turned around and bent over that thong and tried to grab one hand as best I could. He gave me a pound and we drank and hung out all night,” Ne-Yo told the hosts, who responded with shock and laughter.

NORE responded, “I’m trying to figure out who’s the bigger gangster in this situation, you, or him, or Coco. Or all three? I’m taking a shot for it, bro.”

Ice-T and Cocoa Married for more than two decades and share a six-year-old daughter, Chanel.

Coco Austin received mixed reviews after sharing a breastfeeding photo

More recently, Ne-Yo has been having marital problems after his wife Crystal Renay filed for divorce last month, claiming in court documents that he fathered a child with another woman. The couple divorced in 2018 and remarried shortly after and share three children between the ages of one and six.