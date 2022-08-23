NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from CEO of Hockey Canada

NDP MP Peter Julian is pushing for greater accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada in a letter to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith.

The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes after Julian received new information from a former board member, who requested anonymity, about the privileges and luxuries afforded to board members.

“Thousands of dollars that are spent on board meetings, on luxury apartments, on rings with championship teams that are awarded to board members,” he said. “And I’ve asked these questions in the hearings we’ve had so far, but Hockey Canada has blocked them.

“Accountability is fundamental here. And I expect Hockey Canada to provide answers to Canadians. There were a lot of expenses that I don’t think pass the approval test when it comes to hockey parents who enroll their daughter or son in hockey programs. And they don’t see responsibility for the funds that Hockey Canada must use.”

In the letter, Julian continues Smith’s testimony at the parliamentary hearing on July 27, where he said: “The board of directors and our members have received versions of the championship rings from time to time, and there are some employees who have bonuses. related to medals.

Providing information on meals costing more than $5,000 for the board of directors, as well as accommodation costing more than $3,000 per night, “for example, in the Presidential Suite in [Westin] Harbor Castle in downtown Toronto,” Julian asks how many times such payments have been made.

Julian also notes allegations that board members received championship rings worth more than $3,000 each and demands confirmation of their value.

In a statement provided to The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada says board members’ expenses are “regularly reviewed to ensure they are adequate.”

The organization covers a “range of costs”

“Given the volunteer nature of its role, Hockey Canada covers a range of costs associated with council duties, including meetings, meals and travel expenses. Our board of directors’ travel and expense policy strictly defines what expenses are appropriate, including the requirement that directors book the most economical travel arrangements.

“Eligible expenses include airfare, lodging, meals and ground transportation. Hockey Canada does not cover hotel stays longer than necessary for work on board, incidentals or airfare to locations other than the meeting point and home.”

With Parliament due to resume on September 19, Julian continues to voice his desire to bring back Hockey Canada before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

“This is decided by the majority of the committee. [to decide on future hearings]Julian said. A few weeks ago, I suggested that we need to continue these important hearings and expand them to include other national sports organizations, because we became aware of other sports organizations that have a similar irresponsibility.

“Sport Canada and the Minister for Sports must be held accountable for decisions made over the past two years. And so I hope and feel that the committee members understand the importance of this. I hope that we will continue these hearings and that will be the decision that I believe the committee will make. [in] his next meetings.

Julian hopes the whistleblower is now in the herd and if possible they will be willing to testify. However, the deputy is aware of the need to protect the said person.

“I certainly believe that whistleblowers should be protected. And that’s something we also have to provide,” Julian said. “Whether this council member will testify on camera or give evidence at a public hearing, I think it will depend on this council member, but I certainly would like this council member to testify before the committee.”

Hockey Canada is under tremendous pressure to be publicly transparent about its finances and handling allegations of sexual harassment as TSN first reported an undisclosed settlement with a woman who claimed to have been sexually abused by eight players, including members of the 2018 World Youth Team .

The applicant claimed $3.55 million.

Sports organization funding frozen

The organization has since admitted that it has used its National Equity Fund to pay $7.6 million in nine sexual assault or assault agreements since 1989. The fund has used minor membership dues from hockey players to pay for uninsured liabilities, including such claims.

On July 22, Hockey Canada also disclosed an alleged sexual harassment investigation involving members of the 2003 World Junior Team.

Amid the revelations, Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge has frozen funding to the sports organization, in addition to Scotiabank, TELUS, Imperial Oil, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons siphoning sponsorship money.

Former Hockey Canada CEO Tom Rennie stepped down at the end of June, leaving Smith as his successor while continuing to serve as president of the organization. Michael Brind’Amour, former chairman of the board of directors, resigned from his post on August 6, and Andrea Skinner took over as interim chairman on August 9.

Despite moving parts and an action plan that includes, among other things, the implementation of a centralized tracking and reporting system for complaints of abuse by the end of September, Julian believes that a change in current leadership is still required within the organization.

“As I mentioned last month at the hearing, I have lost confidence in the current leadership,” he said. “I think Hockey Canada needs a leadership change to restore that public trust.”

“The fact that these questions are now being asked about this rather staggering expense, to the board of directors, I think it indicates that there are people in Hockey Canada who are concerned about the lack of accountability for sexual assault and sexual harassment and are concerned about where current management of Hockey Canada [and] where their priorities seem to be.”