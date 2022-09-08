NDP critic calls for new audit of Hockey Canada after high spending claims

NDP MP Peter Julian is pushing Sports Secretary Pascal Saint-Onge to order a new federal audit of Hockey Canada’s finances over the past six years in response to allegations that the sports organization’s directors have taken advantage of expensive hotels, dinners and jewelry.

Julian wrote to St. Onge on Tuesday about what he called Hockey Canada’s “lack of accountability and transparency in managing its expenses.”

Julian said a former Hockey Canada board member gave him inside information about the spending practices of the eight-member board of directors.

In his letter, Julian mentioned board dinners that could “cost upwards of $5,000, presidential suites for board members, which cost over $3,000 a night, and gold and diamond rings for board members, which cost over $3,000 each.”

“As the minister overseeing Sports Canada and Hockey Canada, you have a responsibility to ensure that Hockey Canada uses public funds and hockey parent registration fees in an accountable and transparent manner,” Julian added.

NDP MP Peter Julian is on the parliamentary committee holding public hearings on Hockey Canada’s sexual harassment allegations. (Canadian press)

In July, Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith told a parliamentary committee that “the board and our members receive versions of championship rings from time to time, and there are some employees who receive medal-related bonuses.” He did not name the amount.

Hockey Canada has been under scrutiny since May over the use of a reserve fund, partly funded by player registration fees, to settle a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging that members of the 2018 World Youth Team sexually assaulted a woman under the influence of alcohol.

The federal government froze funding for the hockey organization in June and ordered an audit to show that state funding was not being used to settle the lawsuit.

When asked for comment by CBC News, Hockey Canada did not contradict Julian’s figures for hotels, dining and ringside.

The hockey organization said its board of directors is made up of volunteers who “will donate their time and energy” and their expenses related to their duties, including “meetings, meals and travel expenses”, are covered by the organization.

“As volunteers, the Directors received gifts, including as part of welcome packages when attending events or meetings from partners and sponsors,” wrote Hockey Canada spokesman Jeremy Knight.

When board members visited the Northwest Territories in 2017, he said, they received traditional indigenous shoes from Hockey North.

Knight said Hockey Canada issues credit cards to board members who are connected to a “travel expense reporting system” and “should be used strictly for pre-approved travel expenses.”

Hockey Canada also confirmed Postmedia’s report on Tuesday that the organization has owned a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Toronto’s Maple Leaf Square for seven years, reserved for the use of board members and staff. Hockey Canada said it sold the apartment in 2017.

“We can confirm that this unit was purchased in 2010 to reduce travel costs for employees and directors in Toronto and was subsequently sold in 2017,” Knight wrote.

Knight said a third-party governance review would look into the practice to “make sure” it was “in line” with other national sports organizations of similar size. Hockey Canada commissioned former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell to conduct the review.

Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge. The federal government is reviewing Hockey Canada’s books to make sure federal money has not been used to settle a lawsuit over a sexual assault charge. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

St. Onge’s office said it had already called for a financial review to determine if public funds were used in Hockey Canada’s settlement of an alleged 2018 gang sexual assault.

The completion of the audit is one of three conditions the federal government has placed on Hockey Canada to get its funding back.

Financial reports obtained by CBC News show that the hockey organization received $14 million in federal government support in 2020 and 2021, including $3.4 million in emergency COVID-19 grants.

In fiscal year 2021, the $8.3 million in federal funding received by Hockey Canada was 13 percent of its annual funding of $62 million. Sponsors and events provide about 50% of the organization’s income, according to the Hockey Canada website.

The outside firm is also conducting a scheduled financial review of Hockey Canada’s spending as reported by Canadian Heritage, its governance structure and its anti-harassment and abuse policies, the St. Onge office said. Samson & Associés is conducting this review.

A parliamentary committee is holding public hearings on how Hockey Canada handles allegations of sexual harassment.

Last month, TSN reported that Julian planned to ask a former board member he spoke to, who he said wishes to maintain confidentiality, to testify before members of Parliament on camera.