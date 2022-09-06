New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“NCIS” alum Polly Perrette She opened up to fans about overcoming a “massive stroke” she suffered a year ago and how she celebrates being alive.

“A year ago I had massive stoke,” the actress shared in a Twitter post. “Before that I lost a lot of dear family and friends, and Daddy and then Cousin Wayne and I still survived this painful life.

The “NCIS” alum “How many times will I cheat death?” Perrett cited the 2014 hospitalization with a severe allergic reaction to her TV character’s black hair dye and the 2015 attack by a homeless man outside her home. Perrette also revealed that he is a “survivor of domestic violence and rape.”

“And I’m still here,” she concluded Video.

Polly Perrett reveals why she ended up in hospital: ‘Well, it’s my night!’

Back in 2019, Perrett shared a similar story Her fans She spent time in the hospital after missing a CBS Upfront presentation.

“It’s my night!” she wrote . “Don’t worry, cleans health. A chance to wear a beautiful gown!” In the picture, the actress is seen in a hospital bed with an IV in her hand, wearing sweatpants and flashing a peace sign.

Perrett left “NCIS” in May 2018 after starring on the beloved show for 15 seasons. She played the role of forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

