NCAA Shows Its Cowardice in Remaining Silent on Indiana's Almost Total Abortion Ban | opinion
Sports

NCAA Shows Its Cowardice in Remaining Silent on Indiana's Almost Total Abortion Ban | opinion

By printveela editor

-

2
0
The NCAA is so cowardly.

Asked Sunday for its response to the outright abortion ban passed this weekend in NCAA-based Indiana, spokeswoman Michelle Hosick said, “We decline comment.”

That is true. A company Last year it had more than 240 women at its headquarters, More than half of the staff choose to remain silent as their rights are taken away from them. Its sole purpose is to support and facilitate the participation of college athletes, nearly half of whom are women, who are OK with being considered less than full citizens. An organization that is already fighting to do right by women is standing by with their health and well-being at risk.

