sent by the NCAA University of Tennessee Friday’s notice of charges detailing 18 Level I rule violations against the football program under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

Pruitt, who coached Tennessee from 2018 to 2020, was fired in January 2021 after the university conducted an internal investigation.

In a notice to the University, the The NCAA alleges that Pruitt According to multiple reports, it spent approximately $60,000 on impermissible recruiting incentives paid to players and their families.

In its allegations, the NCAA said members of the football program hosted six prospects between July 2020 and November 2020 during the COVID-19 deadlock and spent approximately $12,173 on impermissible recruiting incentives. During the COVID-19 dead period, schools are not allowed to conduct campus recruitments.

The University of Tennessee was not charged with a lack of institutional control because of its cooperation in the investigation.

“At every step of this process, we have taken swift and decisive action that exemplifies the NCAA’s long-standing values ​​as reaffirmed in the membership’s new constitution,” Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“The university hired outside counsel to fully investigate the allegations about the football program, took immediate action to terminate the employment of the football coaches and staff members, and shared our conclusions with NCAA enforcement staff.”

The NCAA said several players competed in games while ineligible.

The NCAA also alleges that from October 2018 to December 2020, Pruitt, Chantrice Boone (Assistant Director of Recruiting) and Bethany Gunn (Director of Recruiting) provided approximately $12,707 in impermissible recruiting inducements to a prospective player and his family members. These benefits come in the form of hotel accommodation, meals, airfare, cash payments, roundtrip automobile transportation, furniture and household items.

Pruitt spoke to ESPN about the allegations.

“A lot of the information in the NCAA’s report is the first time I’m seeing it and still reading it,” Pruitt said. “I won’t comment too much … other than to say that I look forward to telling my story somewhere down the road.”

Pruitt went 16-19 in three years at Tennessee with a breakout season in 2019.