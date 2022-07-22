New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a progress report released Wednesday, the NCAA adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men’s and women’s basketball players.

College sports’ largest governing body has hired a third party to assess its response to a scathing report released nearly a year ago criticizing gender disparities at tournaments.

Among the most visible changes noted in the progress report are the “March Madness” branding and increased cross-promotion for both tournaments in 2022, as well as the addition of four teams to the women’s tournament to create a “First Four” event. In line with the men’s tournament structure.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball committees jointly rejected a recommendation to hold the Final Four in the same city, and NCAA leadership decided not to change the administrative structure of Division I basketball. That means women’s basketball vice president Lynn Holzman will continue to report to Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball.

An outside firm was hired to conduct the assessment and the NCAA is honoring the firm’s request not to be identified per company policy, NCAA associate director of communications Meghan Durham said in an email to The Associated Press.

“The results of this evaluation illustrate our commitment to advancing gender equality at the NCAA Championships. Thanks to the spirit of collaboration, significant achievements were made this past year,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “We’ve said it before — our work is not done. Gender equality must be a priority for leaders throughout college sports, and we look forward to supporting these efforts moving forward.”

The preliminary report, published in August, was prepared by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which was commissioned after the NCAA failed to offer similar facilities to teams in the 2021 men’s and women’s Division I tournaments.

Tournaments have been played in “bubbles” because of the pandemic, and players have blasted social media with complaints showing disparities between men’s and women’s weight-training facilities, food, lounge areas and prizes — prompting an apology from NCAA officials.

According to the Kaplan report, the NCAA failed to uphold its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash-cow men’s tournament “above all others” and put forth recommendations that the NCAA had implemented or considered.

The progress report states that the issues that attracted the attention of women athletes have been addressed. And in addition to branding improvements, the NCAA has increased its full-time staff working on the women’s tournament; improved communication between the men’s and women’s basketball committees; initiated a program to identify and track areas of similarity, comparability and difference in the men’s and women’s tournament experiences; commissioned a third party to produce an annual report on gender-equity initiatives; and issued statements on how gender-equity issues exist or will be addressed.

The progress report pointed out that the NCAA increased the 2022 women’s tournament expenses budget by $6.1 million and an additional $1 million will be added.

Areas of progress include: hiring a full-time employee to focus on women’s and gender-equity issues; Commissioning third-party assessments of gender-equity progress every five years; Emphasizing new corporate sponsorships for the women’s tournament; pursuing promotional and marketing opportunities that benefit both tournaments; Building increased branding visibility with “March Madness” courts and hoops in the women’s first four and first and second rounds.

Going forward, the report said the NCAA is looking to maintain independent rights for the women’s tournament when existing media and marketing contracts expire in 2024, as well as hire a senior vice president to focus on both tournaments and generate revenue for the women’s tournament. Distribution plan according to men’s tournament.

NCAA revenues topped $1 billion in the year before the pandemic, and nearly $900 million was tied to a media rights deal with CBS and Turner for the men’s tournament.

The women’s tournament is part of a package with more than two dozen other NCAA championships that ESPN owns and pays $34 million annually through 2023-24. But a team of sports media and marketing experts estimated for Kaplan that the women’s tournament could bring in between $81 and $112 million a year starting in 2025.