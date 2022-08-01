NCAA accuses Rick Pitino of authorizing bribery scheme involving Louisville recruit Brian Bowen

The book Rick Pitino tried to suppress came back to bite him.

Merle Code’s “Black Market,” which portrayed the former Louisville men’s basketball coach as complicit in the bribery scheme behind Brian Bowen’s 2017 recruitment, prompted the NCAA’s Complex Cases Unit (CCU) to file additional charges months after it did not submit its amendment. On the charges on September 30, 2021. NCAA officials allege that Pitino knowingly made the $100,000 offer to Bowen’s father, based on a code-published account of conversations he had with Adidas executives as a consultant.

Pitino vehemently denied the claim, and his lawyer gave Hanover Square Press some prepublication publicity with an unsuccessful cease-and-desist letter ahead of the book’s March 1 release.

The code wrote that Bowen was disqualified “due to payments I made to help facilitate the Cardinals basketball program at the request of his father and with the approval of the Louisville and Adidas franchises.”

More specifically, the Code implicates Pitino as a party to the payments.

“As a consultant to Adidas, I did not act on my own, nor could I have done so,” Code wrote. “I ran the proposal through my bosses who did the same after consulting with Rick Pitino, and the answer from the top was, ‘Rick needs our help. Get it done’.”

Bribery Scheme: The book claims Pitino sought Adidas’ help in recruiting Bowen

Pitino, now the head coach at Iona College, responded to Code’s claims with a February Twitter post saying, “For the 10th time, I don’t know who Merle (sic) Code is and why he’s using me and others. Related.”

In his letter to Hanover Square, attorney Steven Stapleton claimed there was no documentary evidence to support Code’s claims and that Pitino was unaware of the payments to Bowen’s father and Code’s co-conspirators Christian Dawkins and TJ Gasnola.

Neither Pitino nor Stapleton responded to requests for comment.

In response to the new allegations by the NCAA’s Complex Cases Unit, Louisville described the Code’s claims as “triple winnersay” — the Code’s version of what Pitino told him by Adidas executive James Gatto — and CCU’s reliance on a book by a “convicted cheater” as “grossly inaccurate.” Code and Gatto were both sentenced to prison for their role in the bribery scheme.

Both declined to be interviewed by NCAA investigators.

While the federal rules of evidence generally treat hearsay as inadmissible, the NCAA’s rules of evidence are not as strict. Without subpoena power or the ability to compel evidence, NCAA bylaws further limit violation cases by prohibiting the use of confidential sources.

However, hearing panels are not required to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of the truth of the allegation and are allowed broad discretion to make preliminary determinations “based on such information as to be determined to be reliable, persuasive and of a type that reasonably prudent persons would rely on.” Conduct of serious affairs.”

“Reasonably prudent persons would not rely on Code’s book statements to guide their conduct of serious matters, as CCU has concluded that Code engaged in a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud with respect to the matter relied upon,” Louisville’s response said. “… including sensational allegations in his book, regardless of their accuracy, was an obvious way to boost Goose Book sales (and Code’s revenues) and, perhaps in the eyes of some, to reduce his guilt for his crimes and restore his reputation.”

Citing the Independent Accountability Resolution Process case management plan issued last June, Louisville argued that CCU’s efforts to further amend the amended notice of allegations were “procedurally improper and clearly prejudicial to Louisville.”

Louisville submitted its response on May 16, according to a case timeline posted on the IARP website. But that timeline has not been updated to reflect developments from late March to July 22, when the existence of additional allegations and Louisville’s response to them were not widely known or previously unreported.

The Courier Journal filed an open-records request for the document on July 22 and received it on July 29.

As of Sunday afternoon, the online timeline had not yet agreed to Louisville’s June 17-19 hearing before the Accountability Resolution Process panel in Los Angeles.

Another new allegation filed by CCU relates to a payment made to former AAU program director Brad Augustine to help influence a recruiting decision. Louisville denied the credibility of the claim that Code and Adidas were involved in the scheme, which culminated in an undercover FBI agent giving Augustine between $11,000 and $12,700 in cash.

As it has done in its previous responses, it has gone to great lengths to dispel the idea that Adidas is a “representative of the university’s athletic interests” because of the sportswear company’s sponsorship deal with the Louisville school. The impact of this argument, also advanced by the University of Kansas, could determine how the IARP interprets the many allegations stemming from the severity of Bowen’s recruitment and potential sanctions by Louisville.

CCU argued that Adidas “went far beyond just providing apparel at no cost” to Louisville and anointed the school one of its three “flagship” programs, “above all other organizations that have sponsorship deals.” Louisville responded that the differences identified by CCU were “not, in fact, differences.” And charts are attached to its response showing performance bonuses, marketing funds and internship programs in college sponsorship deals with Adidas and its main rivals, Nike and Under Armour.

“There can be no reasonable dispute that the key terms of the university’s Adidas contract are broad in the context of apparel sponsorship,” Louisville’s response said. “If the (IARP) panel finds that the existence of the provisions mentioned in CCU’s reply caused Adidas to become a booster for the university, the fallout will not be limited to Louisville.”

Here, Louisville may have a hard time escaping the NCAA’s established position.

“The organization accepts no responsibility for the conduct of adidas and its agents,” CCU said on April 25 in response to the school’s earlier claims. “Adidas and its agents are not representative of the organization’s athletic interests, meaning that the analysis of boosters, enforcement personnel and CCU is novel, unprecedented and never contemplated by the NCAA membership. Not so.

“Not only did the membership contemplate this scenario, they were concerned about the shoe apparel company’s involvement and influence in the recruitment of elite student-athletes and put security measures in place in an effort to prevent exactly what happened in this case.”

Pitino anticipated potential problems in this area long before Bowen was signed. In 2014, at the end of a press conference in Louisville, the then-Cardinals coach denied the influence of shoe companies in recruiting but acknowledged the difficulty of solving the problem “our pockets are full of their money.”