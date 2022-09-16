NC Mass Victims Commission Lawyer Says Public Investigation of James Smith Should Be Started Now

A lawyer from the Nova Scotia Mass Victims Commission gives sharp advice to people who want a public inquiry into James Smith’s Cree massacre.

“Brace yourselves because it took a lot of effort for residents and victims to get the public investigation going,” Michael Scott said in an interview.

“A problem with [an inquiry] it’s all dirty laundry going on the air … there’s no version of the investigation where you don’t bring up some pretty nasty issues for the agencies involved, be it the RCMP, the Department of Justice, or the federal, provincial government.”

Scott works with Patterson Lowe, a group representing family members of the victims of the April 2020 riots that killed 22 people in Portapic, New Carolina.

Scott said he was following the tragedy in Saskatchewan. Ten people died and 18 were injured in James Smith Cree Territory and Weldon Village over Labor Day weekend. Two suspects were identified on the day of the massacre. The body of one of them, Damien Sanderson, was found near one of the crime scenes.

The prime suspect, Miles Sanderson, died while in police custody after a four-day manhunt.

Ottawa is demanding a reconsideration of why the Parole Board of Canada released Miles Sanderson from prison in February. Saskatoon Police and the Provincial Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) are investigating his death in RCMP custody.

“It’s like watching Portapique over and over again,” Scott said.

“You have SIRT questions, SIRT and the Parole Board are involved, all these internal investigations are going on.”

The problem, according to Scott, is that these reviews happen behind closed doors “and you don’t see a lot of information.”

For example, in the case of a Saskatoon police investigation, the results would be sent to the Department of Justice, which would then decide how much information should be disclosed.

Scott said the value of a public inquiry is that people directly affected by it can get involved and have access to documents.

“This is an opportunity for the affected community to see this process so that nothing is swept under the rug,” he said.

“There is no better way to do this than a public inquiry.”