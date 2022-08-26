type here...
NC Mass Victims Commission Final Report Delayed by 5...
CANADA

NC Mass Victims Commission Final Report Delayed by 5 Months

An RCMP vehicle near the memorial in Portapic after the April 2020 mass shooting. (Brett Raskin/CBC)

The final report of the Mass Victims Commission, which led the investigation into the April 2020 massacre in which a gunman killed 22 people across the province, will be delayed by five months.

In a notice released on Friday, the commissioners said that following the submission of the request, the provincial and federal governments extended the deadline for submitting the final report from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The commission said it is still on track to complete public hearings by the end of September 2022 as planned and “has not requested additional funding for the extension.”

On April 18 and 19, 2020, 22 people died. Top row from left: Gina Gule, Don Gulenchin, Jolyne Oliver, Frank Gulenchin, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (SHS)

Reasons for requesting an extension included tight deadlines for filing the final report from the outset, delays due to COVID-19, and “the pace, unpredictability, and volume of document disclosures that have severely impacted the panel’s ability to meet deadlines and move our work forward in a timely manner.” path.”

The commission’s lawyer said last Monday that new tapes from former RCMP assistant commissioner Lee Bergerman were handed over during the same period that Bergerman was testifying to the commission.

Lori Ward, a federal government adviser, blamed the belated disclosure on the time it took to trace the notes Bergerman made in the months leading up to her retirement last October.

  • Top Mountie says she doesn’t always agree with RCMP disciplinary process
  • Halifax police chief says it’s ‘incredible’ they wouldn’t have thought of being vigilant in a mass shooting

“We recently received them and tried to review and disclose to her testimony, and I regret that we were not able to do this,” Ward said.

The commissioners said the extra time allowed would allow them to complete a final report “that will be meaningful, with the care and attention it deserves”.

“We have stated that we want this process to be thorough, and that the report and the recommendations contained therein be of benefit to all Canadians and help improve the safety of communities across our country.”

