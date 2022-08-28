New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NBC’s Peter Alexander suggested Sunday that President Biden’s comments comparing Donald Trump’s philosophy to “quasi-fascism” undermine his pledge to unite.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said Thursday at a Democratic National Committee event in Rockville, Maryland. “It’s not just Trump, it’s a whole philosophy that — I’m going to say something — is like semi-fascism.”

74 million Americans voted for Trump in 2020.

Alexander noted that Biden’s more aggressive tone of late has “fired up Democrats” and fueled the base.

“But it also becomes problematic because, you know, this is a guy who said he wants to be a unifier,” Alexander added.

In November 2020, Biden’s Twitter account read, “I vow to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unite.” “Who sees not the red and blue states, but the United States. And who will work with all my heart. To win the confidence of the whole people. Likewise, he took the oath of unity in his inaugural address.

PBS NewsHour Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz offered that the president, in his “quasi-fascism” remarks, was being “responsive” to Americans worried about “threats to democracy.” In particular, she said, after the recent Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings and the FBI’s seizure of classified documents during a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Fox News primetime host Jesse Waters called the Rockville criticism Biden’s “deplorables moment”, referring to how Hillary Clinton similarly said that half of Trump supporters are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic” in the “basket of deplorables”. Former George W. Bush Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove agreed and said Biden effectively took over “threw it in the trash” with the unity pledge and those comments on his inauguration day.

Biden also appeared to divide members of his own party after his student loan debt handout announcements were confused by a “Meet the Press” panel. Biden decided to waive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan was a Democrat who was very public came out against Biden’s plan.

“As someone who is paying off my own family’s student loans, I know the cost of higher education is very high,” Ryan said. “And there’s no doubt that a college education should be about opening up opportunities, but loan forgiveness for those already on the path to financial security sends the wrong message to millions of Ohioans who haven’t worked hard enough to finish their degrees.”

“Democrats are split on whether this was a good idea,” noted “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

“Goldman Sachs says it’s not going to be inflationary, but that’s a challenging message for Democrats to defend to a lot of people right now,” Alexander said. “Right now working class Americans, who they say are benefiting here.”

NBC later aired an ad featuring some working-class Americans speaking out against the president’s plan.

“Biden’s right. You should be taking my tax dollars to pay off your debts,” one worker quipped.