New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Wednesday, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie wondered if GOP lawmakers and Donald Trump critics were considering a presidential run in 2024 and that it would be “good” if the Democrats won. 2024 Midterm.

After a widely expected, lopsided Republican primary loss for her at-large district, Cheney appeared on “Today” to discuss her future as well as continuing her work in a House committee Jan. 6, which has angered Trump supporters.

“You said the battle has just begun. You’ve already started a political organization, so let’s get straight to the point. Are you planning to run for president yourself?” Guthrie asked.

Cheney dodged the question and replied, “Well, what I’m going to do, Savannah, is spend the next several months finishing my job in Congress, obviously finishing my job representing the people of Wyoming.” She then warned: “I’m going to make sure people around this country understand what we’re dealing with, understand the extent to which you’ve got a major political party, my party, now. Make it a cult of personality.”

Lawmakers, pundits react to Liz Cheney loss in Wyoming: ‘Girl, bye’

Still trying to get an answer, Guthrie followed up, “Well, I know you didn’t say yes or no, and that’s fine if you’re thinking about it. But are you thinking about it? You’re thinking about running for president.” are you doing??”

Cheney acknowledged that it was a possibility: “It’s a decision I’m going to make in the coming months, and I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning. But it’s something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.” “

Guthrie worries among Trump-backed Republican candidates who are successful in the primary election season: “And 64% of Republicans who win primaries are electorate. If Republicans win and win, who’s going to be in Congress. Control of Congress.”

The morning show anchor then appeared to press Cheney to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm general election: “Given the state of things, do you think it would be good for the country if the Democrats were in control?”

Cheney tried to avoid weighing in on the leading question, saying, “I don’t think anybody in any political party should support election denial.”

NY Times hails Cheney, Murkowski as ‘models of political courage’, ‘essential to democracy’

Guthrie bristled: “Let me try one more time. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she fears for our democracy if the Republicans win in November. Are you?”

Cheney replied, “I think we have to make sure that we’re fighting against every election denialist. Right now the election denialists are Republicans. And I think it doesn’t matter what party you belong to. Nobody should vote for people like that. , support them.” or supporting them.”

Concluding the exchange, Guthrie highlighted a dramatic hypothetical analogy used to describe Cheney’s political situation.

“We have word on the street that you and your team recently liked an editorial that compared you to Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, who essentially said to Darth Vader, ‘If you kill me now, I’ll be strong enough to die.’ Do you see that? You are stronger in political death this morning?” she asked..

Cheney replied, “Well, I don’t see it as death this morning….and certainly I’m going to continue this fight.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

I think it’s the most important thing that I’ve been involved in and I think it’s certainly the most important challenge that our nation has faced in recent history and probably since the Civil War. And this is one that we must win,” she said.

on tuesday, Newsbusters reported NBC News senior Washington correspondent Haley Jackson also drew comparisons to “Star Wars” on the “Today” show. Media Research Center research director Scott Whitlock pointed out the irony of NBC referring to Liz Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, during a 2011 report after comparing him to “Darth Vader”.