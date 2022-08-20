New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A new poll by NBC News shows that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showing just how severe the country’s political divide is.

That number is more than double the percentage of Trump supporters who are unwilling to stick with Democrats.

Mediaite.com reported on a new NBC News/Generation Lab poll on Saturday, surveying the class of 2025 and revealing that “Democrats in that group really stay away from people who voted for former President Donald Trump. Like, by a lot.”

Again, 62% of Democratic students in that class claimed they would never take a seat with a Trump supporter, while “only 28 percent of Republicans said they would ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ turn down a Biden voter.”

“Overall,” NBC News reporter Mark Murray wrote on NBCNews.com, “the new poll found that a combined 54% of respondents said they would ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ place with someone who supports a presidential candidate in 2020. , while 46% said it was ‘probably not’ or ‘definitely not’.

Generation Lab founder Cyrus Beslaus commented on the findings, saying, “It’s a very powerful picture — you have the Trump dorm and the Biden dorm.”

The survey also found whether students in the class of 2025 would consider dating or marrying someone who supported a different candidate than someone who voted for the 2020 candidate.

“A majority say they wouldn’t date someone who voted differently, and nearly two-thirds of them say they can’t see themselves marrying someone who supported a different presidential candidate two years ago,” Murray wrote.

Last year, NBC News and Generation Lab surveyed the same group of students as they enter their first year of college about their own lives and their views on the nation’s health.

That year he claimed he was “optimistic about his future, less optimistic about the direction of the country, and experiencing anxiety and depression.”

Entering the second year of college, this year’s survey found the same general attitude in the classroom.

Murray solicited comments from several students he surveyed about whether to hold a seat with someone from the opposite side of the political aisle.

Siena College’s September Mostransky told NBC News, referring to Trump-supporting students, “I could never live with someone who supported someone who was racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist.”

Mostransky added that she might “find an exception for someone who is a Republican. But when it comes down to it, Donald Trump is not the average Republican candidate.”

Ethan Strohmetz, a student at Republican Catholic University, told NBC News, “A person’s political views don’t affect whether or not I’m going to be friends with them or have a relationship with them. A lot of my friends have very different political views than I do, but I do. Let it affect our friendship. Don’t.”

