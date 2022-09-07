New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBC News Senior Political Correspondent Jonathan Allen acknowledged Tuesday that GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz coerced the media into covering the health problems of his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Oz lashed out at Fetterman for refusing to negotiate with him before the midterm elections.

“Today, we made a clear decision. John Fetterman is either healthy and he’s either avoiding the debate because he doesn’t want to answer his radical left positions,” Oz said at a press conference Tuesday, “or he’s too sick to engage in the debate.”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Fetterman’s ability to serve as senator in question amid health concerns

On MSNBC, Allen was asked if Oz’s rhetoric focusing on Fetterman’s health is helping or hurting him with Pennsylvania voters.

“I’m not sure if that’s going to help or hurt him with the voters right now. But, it’s making the media report on Fetterman’s health. It’s something that didn’t happen a lot in the summer,” Allen said.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Rule lets Fetterman dodge the question of whether he’ll agree to debate Oz

Allen continued, “So, Oz is talking about it. Republicans are talking about it and hopefully it gets a little more coverage. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a newspaper in the western part of the state, apparently, editorialized today that if Fetterman doesn’t have the ability to negotiate, that’s going to be a problem for him as a senator. “

Last week, Fetterman rejected Oz’s offer of accommodation to participate in their first debate in early September, accusing his opponent of making light of a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real to me,” the lieutenant governor said in a statement. “I won’t be participating in the debate until the first week of September, but I look forward to a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”

DR. OZ Reps Democrat Fetterman: ‘Hiding his extreme views’ for refusing to debate Pennsylvania Senate race

“America’s Newsroom” Dr. Oz denied claims his campaign was “mocking” Fetterman’s stroke and slammed the Democrat for ducking out of the debate.

“I’ve given John Fetterman several opportunities to explain how I can facilitate the debate, but this time, he’s given multiple reasons for not attending, that he doesn’t have time in his schedule. I think he’s hiding his radical views because he’s the most left-wing radical candidate in any competitive Senate race this cycle. , and he doesn’t want those views to be exposed,” Oz said. Co-host Dana Perino.

In recent weeks, Fetterman has returned to the campaign trail after taking much of the summer off to recover from a stroke.

In his first television interview since his stroke, Fetterman was asked if he would discuss Oz before the election.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fetterman responded with a nonchalant answer.

“Again, as I just said, it’s a sad approach at this point because they’re trying not to focus on the state of their campaign right now,” Fetterman told MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle last week. “And when they want to engage in a serious conversation and really talk about the debate, I’m happy to participate. But right now, they’ve chosen a deeply serious campaign to make fun of someone who’s just recovering from a stroke.”