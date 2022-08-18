New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Editor’s Note: The following report contains graphic language about sexual transmission Monkey disease.

NBC News in a report Wednesday poked a hole in the public health narrative that the main transmitter of monkeypox is skin-to-skin contact, not sex between men, and cited scientists urging the Centers for Disease Control to update its communications. Infectious disease.

NBC’s Benjamin Ryan reported that mounting evidence in recent weeks “suggests that experts have precisely designed the normal transmission route of monkeypox backwards.”

“Since the global monkeypox outbreak began in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is transmitted mostly through skin-to-skin contact, particularly during sex between men,” NBC reported. “Now, however, a growing cadre of experts believe that sex between men — both anal and oral — is a major driver of global monkeypox transmission. Skin contact with sex, these experts say, is probably a much lower risk factor.”

Accurate information on the highest-risk behavior for transmission is critical, as it informs recommendations on isolation, infection risk, and other factors. It cited studies that found the virus in semen, with one scientist stating “there is increasing evidence that sexual transmission, particularly through seminal fluids, occurs with the current outbreak of MPX.”

Other evidence cited for the claim includes the prevalence of the disease in men aged 18-44 (more than 75 percent of cases worldwide), and the majority of cases occurring in the anorectal or genital areas, suggesting sexual transmission when the virus is first passed. along with

“As a result, scientists told NBC News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health authorities should update their monkeypox communication strategies to more strongly emphasize the centrality of intercourse between gay and bisexual men, which accounts for nearly all US cases. The spread,” NBC reported.

Medium blog cited on NBC by Dr. Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz and Jeffrey D. Klausner found strong evidence that monkeypox was a sexually transmitted disease.

“…the temporal and anatomical association with different sexual practices, the high prevalence of sexual risk behavior in patients with anthropomorphic disease, and In vitro “The infectivity of human monkeypox DNA isolated from semen strongly suggests that human monkeypox is transmitted through sexual activity,” they wrote, but worried about the “stigma” of labeling it an STI.

“In contrast, failure to properly identify and disseminate the dominant transmission mechanism perpetuates the behaviors that drive transmission,” they wrote.

The World Health Organization pushed back after its technical director claimed “we still don’t know” how monkeypox is primarily transmitted.

The CDC’s guidelines on monkeypox currently state that “monkeypox can be spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including touching, through direct contact with monkeypox rashes, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces,” and “contact with respiratory secretions.”

The report comes as the CDC, a public punching bag for more than two years over its controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, undergoes a reorganization ordered by director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“For 75 years, the CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our biggest moment, our performance has reliably fallen short of expectations,” the Washington Post said in a statement obtained this week. “My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”

Fox News’ Stephen Soras contributed to this report.