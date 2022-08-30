New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has had some tough times over the past two years, and when he opened up about them recently, he admitted that he had considered suicide.

Wall has had to deal with things both personally and professionally, including tearing his Achilles in 2019 when his mother passed away after a battle with cancer. He also sat out last season with the Houston Rockets.

“The darkest place I’ve ever been,” Wall admitted in an interview NBC Sports Washington partnered with The Salvation Army. “At one point, I thought about suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing away, my grandma passing a year later. All of that in the middle of COVID at the same time. I went through chemotherapy and sat there. I watched my mom take her last breath, I I waited on the couch next to her wearing the same clothes for three days.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To get through these tough times, Wall credits his support system and says he sought help from a therapist.

“I don’t want to brag [it]. Everyone goes through something,” he said. “We’ve all gone through tough times, nobody’s had it easy. But I don’t think most people can go through what I went through.

Now, Wall is out of his “dark place” and aims to get back on the court and prove that at 31 years of age he can still ball with the best games.

Harry jokes about NBA champ Robert Clippers’ title chances, makes LeBron James prediction

“To be back at the top where I want to be and the fans still want me to play and have the support from my hometown, their support period means a lot,” he said.

Wall signed a two-year deal with the Clippers after being acquired by the Rockets this offseason. He will partner with All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles.

Donald Sterling, the disgraced former NBA team owner, is rarely seen in public in California

The last time he was on the court with Houston in 2020, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 40 games.

Although it’s been a battle to find his rhythm again on the court, Wall believes he can handle anything now that he’s overcome the toughest period of his life.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If I can get through this, I can achieve anything in life,” he said.

This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).