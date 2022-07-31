NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with Boston Celtics, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the ultimate NBA champion, one of basketball’s greatest players, a consummate teammate and a voice for social justice who was the soul of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and ’60s, died Sunday. He is 88 years old.

On the basketball court, William Felton Russell cared about one thing: winning. And he did everything necessary to achieve it, from scoring to rebounding to passing to defending.

Russell won better than anyone. He had 11 championships with the Celtics, including eight consecutive titles. There was no Finals MVP until 1969. Today, the Finals MVP award is named after him.

“I played a team game and the only statistic that mattered was who won the game,” Russell said during the unveiling of his statue at Boston City Hall in 2014. “So, I’ll always be thankful that my teammates let me be a champion. There are a few things I’m proud of. For example, I’ve always led the Celtics in scoring.” Not leading. I’ve heard guys on other teams say you have to lead your team in scoring. So I’ll see where their team is.

“When you’re playing a team game, the final score is the only statistic that matters. Some nights, I’ll have four points, but if we win the game it doesn’t matter.

His death was announced on his Twitter account, “He passed away peacefully today at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side.”

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The countless accolades he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and the wider community.”

Russell’s drive for success turned the Celtics into a dynasty from 1957-69. The team is close to five seasons with point guard Bob Cousy leading the league in assists and rushing yards. But Russell turned them into champions.

At 6-foot-9, lean and agile, Russell made the defense and refocused his attention with the Celtics. When he blocked a shot or got a defensive rebound, he immediately made a pass to Cousy that led to easy buckets to start the break. Russell’s dominance within Boston developed and perfected this style.

“To me, one of the most beautiful things to see is a group of men coordinating their efforts toward a common goal, alternately subordinating and asserting themselves to achieve true teamwork in action,” Russell wrote when he retired. “That’s what I tried to do, that’s what we all tried to do at the Celtics. I think we succeeded.”

Russell changed the way teams thought about defending. He can leave his man and pick off a driving offensive player or cross the lane to block shots. He was so good that his Celtics teammates became more aggressive on the outside because they knew they had him in the middle.

“When I started playing, (coach Red Auerbach) said he didn’t know what I was doing because he’d never seen anything like it,” Russell said. USA TODAY said. “I went against everything. I started defense to offense. Everyone was (against) him, including him. He saw the things I did and once he understood them, made it part of his system. We were learning from each other.”

Russell averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds for his career. He is remembered for winning most of his head-to-head battles with fellow big man Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s. Although Chamberlain always put up better scores, Russell’s team usually won. Russell and the Celtics defeated Chamberlain’s Philadelphia Warriors in the playoffs in 1960 and 1962, the San Francisco Warriors in the Finals in 1964, the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs in 1965, Los Angeles in 1968 and 1968, and Los Angeles 1960 in 1960. In 1967, he scored 76 runs in a playoff victory over Russell.

When Auerbach retired after the 1966 season, Russell became the first black man to coach an NBA team and coach in one of the major sports leagues. He coached for three seasons, had a 162-83 record and won two championships.

Russell was one of the few athletes to speak out against racism in the 1950s and 60s. He and his teammates didn’t play in an exhibition game in Lexington, Kentucky in 1961 when they were refused service at a local diner. He participated in the March on Washington in August 1963, where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He was a part of the Black Power movement and supported Muhammad Ali’s rejection of the draft in 1967, along with other prominent athletes of the time.

He has always had a frosty relationship with the city of Boston, calling it a “racist flea market” after vandals broke into his home in the late 1960s, and refusing to attend a ceremony when his jersey was retired in 1972. A reconciliation took place in the early 2000s, and in 2013 the city erected a statue of him in City Hall Plaza.

Russell is one of four NBA players to win an NBA Championship, an NCAA Championship and an Olympic gold medal. He won two college championships (1955 and ’56) at the University of San Francisco and a gold medal in 1956 in Melbourne, Australia.

He was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player five times and was a 12-time All-Star.

“There are two kinds of superstars,” Dan Nelson, Russell’s teammate on the Celtics, once said. “One makes himself look good at the expense of other guys on the floor. But there’s another type that makes the players around him look better than they are, and that’s the Russell type.”