Bill Russell, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has led the charge on and off the court, his family announced Sunday. He is 88 years old.

Russell’s family said in a statement that he died “peacefully” with his wife by his side. It is not clear how Russell died.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we want to inform all of Bill’s friends, fans and followers,” the statement began.

“Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88 with his wife Jenny by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

“Bill’s two state championships in high school capped an unparalleled run of pure team achievement to come: two-time NCAA champion; gold medal-winning US Olympic tea captain; 11-time NBA champion; and two reigning NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team. .

“Also, Bill has earned an unprecedented number of individual awards that go unmentioned by him. In 2009, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award was renamed the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award” after the two-time Hall of Famer.”

His family said that while his accomplishments on the court are the same, his accomplishments should also be remembered for his struggle in the civil rights movement.

“But for all who won, Bill’s understanding of the struggle brightened his life,” the statement read. “From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unraveling long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the wake of the Medgar Evans murder, to decades of activism that earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010. Bill calls out injustice with an unapologetic candor that disrupts and disrupts the status quo. With a powerful example, his humble purpose always inspires teamwork, selflessness and change of mind.

“To Bill’s wife, Jennie, and his many friends and family, thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you can sooth a golden moment or two that he gave us, or recall his trademark smile. Those moments have survived. And Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always We hope that each of us can find a new way to act or speak in a way that adheres to a constructive principle that is final and eternal for our beloved #6.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement after news of Russell’s death broke.

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports. The countless accolades he earned during his storied career with the Boston Celtics — including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards — only begin to tell the story of Bill’s enormous impact on us. The league and the wider community,” Silver Aid.

“Bill was bigger than sports: He imprinted the values ​​of equality, respect and inclusion into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill was a passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed on to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through taunts, threats and unimaginable adversity, Bill rises above it all and lives up to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with respect.”

Silver noted that Russell was “the ultimate winner and the consummate teammate, and his impact will be felt throughout the NBA forever.”

