type here...
Sports NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering with James Harden...
Sports

NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering with James Harden signing

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


ESPN reports that the NBA has opened a tampering investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers’ signing of James Harden.

Harden, who was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, declined a player option in the final year of his contract worth $47 million in 2022-23.

He became a free agent, and on Wednesday, he signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers. This season, he will make $33 million, a salary cut of $12 million from what he could have made had he exercised his player option. A reduction in salary allowed the Sixers to sign him PJ Tucker And Danuel House In free agency.

Harden has gone on the record saying he’s willing to do whatever he wants, including taking a pay cut, to help put the Sixers in a better position to win a championship.

Harden can also become a free agent next season and sign a new contract starting at $46.5 million for the 2023-24 season. ESPN reported, “Around the league, there are questions about whether there is a handshake agreement on a future contract (with the Sixers) — which violates collective bargaining rules.” According to the sports outlet, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey answered questions from the league’s attorneys.

More:How the NBA’s luxury tax can punish teams that develop the payers they draft

NBA Offseason Check-In:Kevin Durant and the Celtics? What happened to the Lakers?

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

Last season, the NBA fined the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, and both teams lost second-round picks in the 2022 draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the tampering violations before the start of the 2019-20 season.

“We already have rules on the books, and the league in particular is coming at the direction of our teams, and I’ll take responsibility — you’ve got to do a better job of enforcing the existing rules,” Silver said. Do a better job of creating a culture around the league where people believe there are absolute consequences if you don’t play by the books and by the rules.

Penalties range from fines, loss of draft pick(s) and voiding of deals. In 2019, the league increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million.

Previous articleThe Ukrainian Court of Appeal reduced the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted of war crimes.
Next articleWith the cost of living rising, people are sharing “inflation hacks” to combat higher costs.

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Palestinian flags are not illegal in Israel. They are still being taken down.

JERUSALEM. Amidst a sea of ​​Israeli flags at the entrance to the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Mark Fogel: Family of Ohio teacher detained in Russia pleads with Biden, Blinken to add to Brittany Griner deal

off Video Biden administration proposes replacement of Griner, Whelan, detainee of Russia...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

US food banks experience rising demand: ‘No signs of slowing down anytime soon’

closer Video How food banks are fighting record inflation FOX Business Correspondent...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

‘Big 6’ Jonathan Wilson’s Bright Reworks Raise Many Questions

FROMthe team is too perfect? Could it be that if you have technically brilliant players in every...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

It’s time for Canada to apologize for slavery, says NA senator

Emancipation Day marks the abolition of slavery in parts of the British Empire. The Slavery Abolition Act...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

At least 25 people have died in flooding in Kentucky, the governor said.

Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News