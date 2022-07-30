NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering with James Harden signing

ESPN reports that the NBA has opened a tampering investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers’ signing of James Harden.

Harden, who was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, declined a player option in the final year of his contract worth $47 million in 2022-23.

He became a free agent, and on Wednesday, he signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers. This season, he will make $33 million, a salary cut of $12 million from what he could have made had he exercised his player option. A reduction in salary allowed the Sixers to sign him PJ Tucker And Danuel House In free agency.

Harden has gone on the record saying he’s willing to do whatever he wants, including taking a pay cut, to help put the Sixers in a better position to win a championship.

Harden can also become a free agent next season and sign a new contract starting at $46.5 million for the 2023-24 season. ESPN reported, “Around the league, there are questions about whether there is a handshake agreement on a future contract (with the Sixers) — which violates collective bargaining rules.” According to the sports outlet, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey answered questions from the league’s attorneys.

Last season, the NBA fined the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, and both teams lost second-round picks in the 2022 draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the tampering violations before the start of the 2019-20 season.

“We already have rules on the books, and the league in particular is coming at the direction of our teams, and I’ll take responsibility — you’ve got to do a better job of enforcing the existing rules,” Silver said. Do a better job of creating a culture around the league where people believe there are absolute consequences if you don’t play by the books and by the rules.

Penalties range from fines, loss of draft pick(s) and voiding of deals. In 2019, the league increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million.