New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA legend Julius Erving doesn’t believe commissioner Adam Silver should retire Kobe Bryant’s number league-wide, as he did with the late Bill Russell.

Since Russell’s number hangs in the rafters of every team’s arena across the league, no NBA player can wear the no. 6 is not allowed to wear. In his career no. While Erving, who wears the 6, understands why the NBA chose to do so, he told TMZ that it’s not fair to compare Russell to Bryant.

“I don’t think he compares to Russell’s situation,” Erving said at LAX airport. “We’re fresh into it, but we’ll see how it works out. Maybe at some point. Bill’s 86 years old, so for an 86-year-old man — multiple champions, multiple coaching champions, multiple on-and-off-the-court champion, or whatever — comparison. No.”

Erving said Bryant’s situation should be handled by his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. They had already retired his number 8 and number 24 on December 18, 2017 before his tragic death on January 26, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If they want to do it, which I think they already have, that makes sense — but for the entire league to do it, probably not,” Erving said.

Erving played with Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, who was affectionately named Jellybean.

Erving was good friends with Russell and understood the great impact he had on the game of basketball like no other player could.

Bill Russell is remembered as a ‘great winner’ in basketball and a champion for civil rights

“Bill is a very special person and no one else can do what he did for basketball. So I think retiring his number is fully justified,” he said.

“He was a great friend of mine and may he rest in peace.”

Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles County over invasion of privacy, awarded $16 million

Russell, who was 88 at the time of his death, was an 11-time NBA champion and the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team aside from the NBA, presiding over two NBA championships.

He’s a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA honoree, a five-time MVP and all that led to an easy Hall of Fame decision.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bryant is also in the Hall, one of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood in the NBA. An 18-time All-Star, Bryant collected five titles as well as the 2007-08 MVP. He was a two-time Finals MVP and a two-time scoring champ.

In January 2020, Bryant died along with seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.