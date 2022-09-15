New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the discipline he handed out to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday and said he had no right to take the team away.

There have been calls for Silver to step up discipline on the server, similar to what was done with former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Silver forced Sterling to sell the team after being caught on a leaked tape of racist comments.

“I don’t have the right to take him off the team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because there may be a process in this league to take someone off the team,” Silver said. “It was very involved and in the end I made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level. But to me, the ramifications here for Mr. Server are serious.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sterling’s hearing took three days before Silver announced his lifetime ban. The investigation into the server became more extensive over a period of about 10 months, containing 80,000 documents and other materials.

“This case is very different,” Silver said of the server probe. “One was caught on tape and the other was not. … Mr. Sarver eventually admitted his conduct.”

The NBA suspended Server for one year and fined him $10 million after the NBA’s investigation into allegations of a toxic work environment found he “repeated the N-word while describing the statements of others” and “engaged in instances of inappropriate behavior.” Toward female employees, made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical behavior toward male employees.”

Silver was asked how most employees at any company would deal with layoffs if they used racial slurs or made serveral comments.

NBA champ Matt Barnes believes Robert Sarver is the ‘perfect candidate’ to get out of the NBA

“It’s much harder to make those comparisons to someone who commits inappropriate behavior in the workplace in some anonymous fashion than it is around this person now being a big public issue,” Silver said.

“There’s no right answer here other than the rights that come with owning an NBA team, which is how it’s set up in our constitution. Taking that team away from his control is a very involved process and it’s different than holding a job. It’s just that. When you actually own a team, That’s a very different proposition.”

Both LeBron James and Chris Paul spoke about the league’s decision.

“Read the server articles a few times now. I have to be honest…our league definitely got this wrong,” the four-time MVP tweeted. “I don’t need to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourselves. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not okay. Misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own a team or play for a team. We hold our league as an example of our values ​​and this is not.”

Paul added: “Like many, I have reviewed the report. I am horrified and disappointed by what I have read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

“I believe sanctions fall short of truly addressing the brutal behavior we all agree on. My heart goes out to all the people affected.”

The server accepted the discipline in a separate statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Good leadership requires accountability. For Suns and Mercury organizations, that starts with me,” he said. “While I disagree with some of the details in the NBA report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I did. I’m sorry for causing this pain and these errors. The ruling was not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.