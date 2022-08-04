New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Colleagues squabble behind the scenes all the time, but it’s not every day that one gets close to turning into a crime scene.

That’s what happened in a game in Seattle between Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and former Houston Rockets teammate Vernon Maxwell.

Maxwell, who won two rings in Houston during a 12-year NBA career, appeared on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” podcast and recalled his wild encounter with “The Dream” after complaining about his limited role in that game heading to the locker room. At half time.

Olajuwon yelled at Maxwell from behind, then “overwhelmed me,” Maxwell recalled.

“That motherf—- hit me so hard, man, knocked me out of the chair,” Maxwell said. “I jumped up, grabbed my chair and threw it at Mother —–, breaking the glass in the locker room.”

At that point, Maxwell said, police pulled their guns on him in the locker room.

“I was like, ‘Damn, they’ve got guns on me at a professional halftime. In a professional game,'” he said.

With broken glass everywhere, Maxwell picks up a piece and has a potential weapon in his hand that he says he would have used for the police and if everyone hadn’t fled the locker room.

“I’m going to chase the dream and take him out,” Maxwell said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and Maxwell called Olajuwon a “great teammate.” The pair won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.