Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to Fox News Digital about the Lakers, LeBron James and Brittney Griner.

NBA champion Robert Horry attended Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event in Los Angeles on Monday night and joked about the Clippers’ title hopes and the possibility of LeBron James leaving the Lakers after the upcoming season.

Horry, who spent seven seasons with the Lakers, where he won three of his seven rings, laughed when asked by Fox News Digital who would win the championship first — the Lakers or the Clippers.

Robert Harry and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(Philip Farron/Getty Images for Kershaw Challenge)

“The Clippers will never win a title, man. What’s wrong with you?” Harry said with a smile. “I love Ty Lue. We played together and won, but you know they’re just snakebitten. Until they put me in the front office or on the coaching staff, they’re out of luck. I might have had the Lakers before that because I’m part of the Laker family.”

James is under contract with the Lakers for one more season. He brought a championship to Los Angeles during the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 season on the bubble. Since then, however, the Lakers haven’t done much to make an impact in the playoffs.

Robert Harry attends Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(Philip Farron/Getty Images for Kershaw Challenge)

Although James and the Lakers have reportedly discussed a contract extension, Horry believes “The King” is in LA to stay.

“LeBron’s not going anywhere. He’s got Hollywood in him now. He’s got movies. He’s got a lot of exposure here. He wouldn’t be able to do that if he went to Cleveland or Miami or anywhere else,” he said. “You’ve got to stay here. He’s going to be a Laker for the rest of his life … 13 more years he’s going to play.”

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, going 33-49, but the team showed how dominant they can be with a healthy roster.

