One of Shaquille O’Neal’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammates came under fire for the NBA legend’s son after he played in the NBA Summer League in July.

Sheriff O’Neal was on the Lakers’ summer squad but didn’t do enough to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Athletic, he signed with G League Ignite.

Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said on an episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast that he’s not sure the young O’Neal has what it takes to make it to the NBA.

“I picked up my phone, I was getting ready to call Shaq, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t ruin O’Neal’s name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta try harder man” Hori said.

“You know the sheriff’s such a good kid, I don’t know if he’s got that dog in him to go out there and get what he wants.”

Sheriff O’Neal played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds in 37 games. He never started in college.

O’Neal averaged 4 points in four Summer League games for the Lakers.