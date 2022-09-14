New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA Champion Matt Barnes played in the NBA from 2003 to 2017 and spent the 2008-09 season with the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday, the NBA suspended Suns team owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after the NBA’s investigation into allegations of a toxic work environment found he “repeated the N-word while describing the statements of others” and “instances of disproportionate treatment toward female employees.” Engaged and made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and engaged in inappropriate physical behavior toward male employees on several occasions.”

Barnes said in an interview with SiriusXM radio that “hate has no place” in the league.

“I think Robert Sarver is a perfect candidate to be fired from the NBA, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks so. Unfortunately, the NBA decided not to,” he added.

Barnes cited NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to force Donald Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers because he believed Sarver should be kicked out of the league. A conversation in which Sterling made racist comments was revealed in 2015.

Barnes said Silver missed an opportunity to “set a precedent.”

Sarver later released a statement on the NBA’s decision and results.

“Good leadership requires accountability. For the Suns and Mercury organizations, that starts with me. Although I disagree with some of the details in the NBA report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility. For what I did,” Sarver said. “I am sorry for causing this pain and these lapses in judgment are not in line with my personal philosophy or my values.

“I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate my ability to learn and grow as we continue to create a work culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the Suns and Mercury organizations and the record we’ve built on diversity, inclusion and giving back to the community. “It’s great for me to see our dedicated and hard-working employees make Phoenix a basketball destination — for players and fans alike.”