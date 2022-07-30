off
Every Navy and Marine Corps F-35 jet is undergoing “high priority” inspections after a potential problem with their ejection seats.

A spokesperson for the F-35 Joint Program Office told Fox News Digital that the Department of Naval Leadership has decided to inspect all F-35 jets used by the Navy and Marine Corps.

“Earlier this week, Department of the Navy (DoN) leadership decided to inspect all Navy and Marine Corps F-35s jets following the 90-day time compliance technical directive. Instead of spacing out the entire 90-day inspection, the DoN will inspect each aircraft before its next flight. “It has been decided to compress the inspection timeline of 90 days. All inspections are being fast-tracked with high priority,” the spokesperson said.

An F35 jet is on display at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough.

(Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

A report said that the jets are being inspected because parts on their ejection seats may be faulty.

According to the report, the problem stemmed from ejection seats made by Martin-Baker, as some of the product explosive cartridges used in the seats were determined to be defective and needed to be replaced.

