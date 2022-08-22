NATO Prime Minister and Secretary General to visit Nunavut to discuss Arctic defense

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will visit Cambridge Bay, Nunavut on Thursday.

They plan to discuss climate change and its impact on defense and security, among other things, “especially in the Arctic,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Stoltenberg will also visit Cold Lake, Alta, with Trudeau.

“Together, we will continue to work closely with allies and partners to confront today’s security threats and challenges, protect our values ​​and way of life, and strengthen the international rules-based system now and in the future,” Trudeau said in an August 19 interview. release of news about the visit.

The stop at Cambridge Bay is significant as Canada tries to avoid security concerns in the Arctic, said Rob Hubert, assistant professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Hubert is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for Military Security and Strategic Studies.

“Since February, when the war resumed, there have been statements that the Russians do not pose a land threat to Canada. Of course, this is not a threat,” Hubert said, adding that the real threat is “marine and aerospace.”

Historical park in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Trudeau and Stoltenberg are expected to leave on Thursday. (Jane George/CBC)

Cambridge Bay places Trudeau and Stoltenberg right at the gates of the Northwest Passage through the Arctic islands, which are expected to become more accessible to maritime traffic as Arctic ice melts.

Simultaneously with the official visit, the military exercise “Operation Nanook Nunakput” with the participation of more than 200 troops in Cambridge Bay is in full swing to survey the Northwest Passage.

“This is a good chance to show the Secretary General what Canada is doing,” Hubert said.

“He has never shown up for this before. But the drills tend to focus on police requirements, SAR. [search and rescue]fighting pollution, responding to wildfires and floods … generally very little attention is given to the combat capabilities that Putin is now demanding of us.”

Hubert said he suspects this week’s visit is an attempt to get Canada to take the threat seriously.

NATO has 30 member states – 28 European and two North American, while two new Arctic members, Finland and Sweden, have agreed to protect each other from attacks by third parties.

“All the northern members of NATO are much more serious,” Hubert said.

Radar site scheduled to visit

While in Cambridge Bay, Trudeau said he and Stoltenberg would also visit one of the facilities of the Northern Warning System (NWS), part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a joint Canadian-U.S. organization.

The NWS provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty and two-country protection from the Canadian Forces base in North Bay, Ontario.

The Department of Homeland’s Northern Warning System in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, pictured in winter. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will visit the Cam-Main radar site in Cambridge Bay on Thursday. (Jane George/CBC)

Built in 1953, the Cam-Main station in Cambridge Bay includes three radars near the airport, which now serve about 2,000 people.

In July, Ottawa announced a plan by the federal government to spend $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize the continental defenses.

This NORAD overhaul will include the replacement of NWS in three territories. It evolved in the 1980s from the Long Range Early Warning (DEW) line, originally built to track Soviet missile threats.

Arctic research station on the agenda

Trudeau and Stoltenberg also plan to visit the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS). Its huge, copper-clad main building can be seen from almost anywhere in the city.

There, they will also rendezvous with members of the Canadian Forces in Cambridge Bay as part of Operation Nanook Nunakput, who base their operations at the CHARS base.

Trudeau was originally scheduled to officially open the research station in July 2017. This was rescheduled for August 2019, but Trudeau still did not attend.

The 52,500-square-foot Canadian Arctic Research Station in Cambridge Bay will host Operation Nunavut-Nanukput, which begins Monday in western Nunavut. (Jane George/CBC)

The research station, which cost $142.4 million to build and another $46.2 million to complete, includes a network of large offices, a boardroom with a table long enough to seat 28 people, and large stainless steel laboratories.

Its public areas include a conference room, broadcast studio, and kitchen decorated with Inuit art from four Inuit regions.

Community sources in Cambridge Bay say the two dignitaries will also meet with members of the public at the city’s Heritage Park, built as a lure for cruise ships.

The visit to Cambridge Bay, the heart of western Nunavut, is Trudeau’s first visit as prime minister.