New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, a NATO flagship, reportedly broke up after leaving for a four-month deployment to the United States.

As of Sunday, the $3.5 billion ship remains anchored off the Isle of Wight while officials address mechanical issues.

HMS Prince of Wales, which was first launched in 2017, broke up shortly after sailing from Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while it investigates an emerging mechanical problem.” UK Defense Journalwho were the first to report the breakdown.

British RAF recruiting head resigns in protest over recruitment of white men to meet diversity targets: report

Sources told the outlet that divers were sent to investigate the problem and reported damage to the propeller shaft.

The aircraft is expected to remain docked for a few days while repairs are carried out. It will then resume its journey to North America where the ship’s crew will train with their counterparts in the US and Canada.

“Taking the HMS Prince of Wales Task Group across the Atlantic for the remainder of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but strengthen our close relationship with our closest ally,” said Commanding Officer, Captain Richard Hewitt. A statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He added: “From flying F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of whom are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy.”

Fox News has contacted the Royal Air Force for updates.