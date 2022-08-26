NATO chief warns Canada that Russia and China have plans for the Arctic

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ended his trip to the Canadian Arctic on Friday, highlighting the threats to the region posed by both Russia and China.

Standing next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at one of the main fighter bases in the north of the country in Cold Lake, Alta, Stoltenberg gave a list of actions taken by Moscow in the High North in cooperation with Beijing.

“Russia has created a new Arctic command,” he said. “He opened hundreds of new and former Soviet-era military installations in the Arctic, including airfields and deep water ports. Russia is also using the region as a testing ground for many of its new weapons systems.”

He added that China is also expanding its presence and has declared itself a “subarctic” state with plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker.

“He is investing billions of dollars in energy infrastructure and research projects in the High North,” Stoltenberg said.

“Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify practical operations in the Arctic. This is part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values ​​and our interests.”

Stoltenberg also stressed the growing interest of NATO in the defense of the Arctic, especially in light of the plans of Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance.

The NATO chief and Trudeau have spoken of increased cooperation but have refrained from participating in a major NATO-led exercise in Canadian territory in the High North.

Talking to the CBC Power and politicsDefense Secretary Anita Anand said Allied participation in domestic Canadian military exercises was acceptable to Ottawa, but the Liberal government “has no plans” to host NATO exercises similar to Norway’s annual “Cold Response” exercise.

Yves Brodeur, Canada’s former ambassador to NATO, said the alliance’s official invitation to the Arctic exercises would send an important message to Russia.

“That would be nice,” Brodeur told Radio-Canada.

“Given the fact that the High North is actually a territory that actually offers quite hostile conditions – this is not an easy environment. as I understand it, this is a great asset for the organization, for NATO.”

Canada has traditionally been reluctant to work with allies other than the US in the High North. The reasons are related to sovereignty.

Many of the country’s closest allies do not recognize Canada’s claim to the Northwest Passage.

According to a study by University of Calgary Arctic expert Rob Hubert, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Japan, the European Commission, Singapore and Russia (when it was the USSR) over the past 40 years have formally protested or registered dissenting opinions over Canada’s declaration of that this passage is an inland waterway of Canada.

Experts suggested that asking other countries to help defend the region, especially those that do not recognize Canada’s claims, could be seen as weakening Canada’s position.

“The Northwest Passage is Canadian waters, period,” Trudeau said, answering questions with Stoltenberg on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (second from left) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a trip to Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

He acknowledged the existence of “longstanding differences with the United States” but said that Washington “understood our position, and our allies, as you know, respect the position of Canada.”

Hubert said it would be “counterproductive for Europeans or Americans to ever pressure” Canada into its sovereignty claim, especially in the current geopolitical climate.

But if Canada is serious about its claims, he said, it should invest more in infrastructure – both military and civilian – to increase its control over the region.

“When we look at what the Russians have done with the Northern Sea Route,” Hubert said, “the reason nobody challenges them is because they basically created an inland waterway – nobody challenges them because the Russians have such a strong potential to defend the region.”

In his speech, Stoltenberg pointed to this ability, while avoiding any criticism of Canada.