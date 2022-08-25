NATO chief visits Arctic defenses as Canada is forced to guard the High North

On Thursday, the NATO Secretary General will take a closer look at Canada’s northern defenses during his visit to the Arctic, a region of heightened geopolitical competition.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jens Stoltenberg will see firsthand the Cambridge Bay Northern Warning System radar station, Nunavut – part of the system due to be upgraded as part of the multi-billion dollar renovation of NORAD, the North American Air Defense System.

He will also see Canadian soldiers – and possibly some troops from several other allied countries – take part in Canada’s annual northern military exercise, known as Operation Nanook.

In a recent op-ed in the Globe and Mail, Stoltenberg noted the growing importance of Canada’s High North as the West’s relations with Moscow deteriorate over the war in Ukraine.

“The shortest route to North America for Russian missiles or bombers lies through the North Pole,” the Secretary General wrote. “This makes NORAD’s role vital for North America and for NATO.”

The visit is significant as the Liberal government faces growing pressure from allies to take on more responsibility for defending its northern approaches.

In June, shortly before the latest NATO summit, Defense Secretary Anita Anand promised Canada to spend $4.9 billion over the next few years to upgrade NORAD, a joint military command with the United States.

Ottawa allocates funds for continental defense

The Liberal government has also pledged to invest in continental and northern defenses, which it says will top $40 billion over the next two decades.

Ottawa has yet to fully explain how the money will be spent, other than that about $15 billion will go towards infrastructure upgrades.

Speaking Wednesday at 5 Wing Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador, Anand said the base is one of four that will be upgraded.

She said the airfield “will be significantly upgraded to allow it to continue to support NORAD operations and support the defense of North America.”

“Looking at the world today,” she continued, “we realize that our geography and our existing continental defenses no longer provide the same protection as they once did.”