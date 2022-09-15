Nationwide search for stem cells matching those of 2-year-old Albertan with leukemia comes to Hamilton

Ezra Marfo is two years old and has a rare form of leukemia.

“He stays there. He’s seen better days but is still fine,” his father Jacob said on Tuesday.

Marfo’s family lives in Lac-la-Biche, Alberta, where Ezra was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia last year.

It was then that Jacob launched a national appeal known as Swab4Ezra to find a matched donor for his son.

This weekend, the Hamilton Ghana Association responds to that call. They are holding a Swab4Ezra event at Barton Street Pentecost Church. The swabs will test community members for a potential stem cell match. Less than one percent of the people on the stem cell registry are of African ancestry, according to Canada’s Blood Services.

The organizers hope to find someone who can save Ezra’s life and expand the list of African stem cell donors.

“Ezra has been in the hospital for so long. We all need to come together to help him and other people,” said Jacob Marfo.

The movement to increase the number of donors of African descent is organized by the Bring HOPE to Ezra project.

They have organized efforts to screen potential donors in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, and now Hamilton.

Elder Lawrence Obeng-Kittow is hosting a blood draw at Barton Street Church along with his family and friends. The testing is done by members of the community with medical experience, including Obeng-Kitto’s wife and sister-in-law, who are nurses.

Obeng-Kittoe says many people don’t realize how easy it is to test for stem cell compliance. And painless.

“The more I understood this, the more I realized that this is something that everyone should come to in order to help,” said Obeng-Kitto.

Stem cell testing is quick and painless

All it takes is a smear inside the cheek. The hardest part is filling out the paperwork. Canada’s Blood Service also allows people to order a kit for home use online and perform their own smear test.

If it turns out you’re a match for each other—someone who can save a life—the process is also simple and painless, says Obeng-Kitto.

“A lot of people thought it was related to the knife operation, but it wasn’t. It just has to do with your blood,” Obeng-Kitto said.

Stem cells are extracted using a blood test. Stem cells are isolated from the blood and then injected into a patient in need.

Swab collection will take place at the church on Saturday, September 17 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and on Sunday, September 18 from 12:30 pm until cleaning.

