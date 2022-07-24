New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles appeared to poke fun at the criticism he received from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner after a home run on Saturday.

Bumgarner took issue with Robles’ home run when his team was up six in the bottom half of the teams’ matchup. The veteran pitcher called Robles a “clown” for the move.

Robles responded to this on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The outfielder was spotted wearing a red clown nose on his face in the dugout.

Robles, 25, hit his third home run of the season and 28th of his career. This made the score 7-2 and Arizona won by that margin. But Bumgarner didn’t like Robles taking a few extra seconds to see where his homer was going to land.

“Clown,” the four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion told reporters after the game. “No shame. It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, and you act like you broke Barry Bonds’ record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up a run. Hell, we win 7-2 or 8-2, it’s Anyway. It’s disappointing.”

Phillies’ Nick Castellanos gets heated with reporter over ‘stupid question’

Bumgarner admitted to being “grumpy” and said that players appreciating home runs had not happened in the past.

“I’m old and grumpy. I know. But that doesn’t happen,” Bumgarner said. “Now, this is ridiculous.”

Robles was asked about Bumgarner’s criticism after the game.

“When he’s pitching well, he can celebrate and do what he likes to do. He seems to call everybody a clown when he actually has a big hit or a home run against him,” Robles said, via The Washington Post. “If he doesn’t want someone hitting a home run on him or having any problems with that, strike people out or make better pitches where he doesn’t have to worry about it.”

This season, Robles is hitting .236 with three home runs and a .623 OPS.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Washington is 31-65 heading into Sunday’s series finale against Arizona.