The Washington Nationals have reportedly traded two-time All-Star Juan Soto San Diego Padres Two weeks after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract from the organization.

In the deal, the Nationals will send first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego.

The Nationals will receive shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore and Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlyn Susana.

On Wednesday, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo 106.7 The Fan in Washington, DC told Soto’s third offer this season was the most recent offer.

“We’ve made more than three market-value offers to Juan this baseball season,” Rizzo said. Wednesday “The Sports Junkies” . “Two of them came out before this. Both were inaccurate in the terms of the contract and gut-wrenching. It was accurate, and it led us to believe that it was someone who had a real understanding of the situation. , where the rest were wrong, so that the information was not really known or assumed or that they had information. People who think it can be leaked there.”

Soto had a bit of a down year, although he hit just .246 in 101 games and had 21 home runs on the season. In 2021, Soto hit .313 with 145 walks, 29 home runs and 95 RBIs while being named to his first All-Star team.

San Diego is 58-46, two games back of the second wild card spot on the Philadelphia Phillies.