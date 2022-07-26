New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In case the Washington Nationals star didn’t get their message across in the All-Star Game, Los Angeles Dodgers fans took their feelings into Juan Soto’s batter’s box.

“Future Dodger!” 48,647 people raised slogans. They warmly congratulated Soto on his first at-bat.

Whether he ends up in LA or not, Soto puts on a show.

His two-run triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals beat the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak.

“Our best player, Soto, came in with a big hit and scored some runs,” Nats manager Dave Martinez said. “Juan coming in was a big moment.”

The Nationals (33-65) bring the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they beat a team with baseball’s best record (64-31) for the first time since the 2019 NL Division Series. The Dodgers’ season-high eight-game hitting streak ended.

“They shut down a really good team,” Martinez said of his bullpen. “The boys played with a lot of energy.”

Soto said before the game that he was trying not to think about the trade talk swirling around him ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The chatter isn’t affecting him at the plate. Soto is batting .362 with a 1.260 OPS this month, including six homers, one triple and two doubles.

The 23-year-old All-Star right fielder walked away with his trophy after winning the home run derby last week in the visitors’ clubhouse, knowing he’ll be back here soon. It rested on a wheeled trunk in the center of the room, with a gold link chain wrapped around it and Derby Champ spelled out in platinum.

The Nationals have given no sign of looking to unload the left-handed hitter with a .248 average and .895 OPS. But after Soto turned down a long-term contract offer worth $440 million, that didn’t stop the growing speculation.

When asked about Soto before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “We don’t need anything, but I’ll be there for any team. “Juan’s a very talented player.”

Soto finished 2 for 4 with a strikeout and a walk. He chatted with former Nats teammate Trey Turner, with whom he remains in regular contact.

Yadiel Hernandez led off the fifth with a solo shot over the wall in left field to tie the game at 1-1.

“It created more excitement in the bullpen,” Hernandez said through a translator.

After two quick outs, Tony Gonsolin (11-1) gave up four straight base hits in his first loss of the season and his first start since losing for the NL in the All-Star Game. Ehir Adrianza and Victor Robles followed with back-to-back singles to make it 2-1 before Cesar Hernandez hit a bloop single down the third-base line.

“He’s still amazing,” Martinez said of Gonsolin. “He’s got good stuff.”

Soto’s two-run triple on the first-base bag drove in two runs and pushed Washington’s lead to 4-1.

The Dodgers scored the tying run on base in the bottom of the inning. Max Muncy and Gavin Lux back-to-back Nats starter Paulo Espino. Andres Machado (1-0) came around to hit Cody Bellinger before walking Trace Thompson to load the bases. Mookie Betts took the called third strike and Turner lined to right for the third out.

“I like being in that situation,” Machado said.

Kyle Finnegan earned his third save in the ninth.

Washington loaded the bases in a messy eighth for Reyes Moronta, who threw just 15 pitches for 31 pitches and strikes. He had two wild pitches and hit Kiebert Ruiz before Robles ended the threat.

The Dodgers had the ability to tie the game at the plate in the eighth. Turner and Jake Lamb singled before Carl Edwards Jr. led Muncie to third.

Batting in the ninth, Thompson took a 1-0 lead into the third with two strikes and two outs.

Turner’s ground-rule double to deep center in the fourth extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Freddie Freeman went 0 for 4 with a strikeout to end his 12-game hitting streak.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (abdomen) could return Tuesday or Wednesday. … RHP Brusdar Greaterroll (shoulder) played catch but is not on the timetable for him to take the mound. … OF Chris Taylor (foot) will have a rehab assignment next week. … RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) played catch for the first time since his flexor strain injury last month.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA) made his second career start against his former team. He made his MLB debut at Dodger Stadium last July against the Giants.

Dodgers: RHP Mitch White (1-2, 3.78) made his first career start against the Nationals.