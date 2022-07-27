New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract from the organization. Baseball world by storm Reportedly available now as one of the game’s best young talents.

Along with news of the offer rejection, The Athletic reports that the Nationals will now take place At least entertain business offers A two-time All-Star.

On Wednesday, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo appeared on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, DC and confirmed that Soto turned down the Nationals’ offer of nearly half a billion dollars over 15 years.

“We’ve made more than three market-value offers to Juan this baseball season,” Rizzo said. Wednesday “The Sports Junkies” . “Two of them came out before this. Both were incorrect in the terms and guts of the agreement. It was accurate, and it led us to believe that it was someone who had a real understanding of the situation. , where the rest were wrong, so that people who didn’t really know the information or guessed or thought they had the information. People can be leaked there.”

Nationals snap Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak as Juan Soto trade rumors heat up

While Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan he wants to know who leaked the contract offer and the subsequent rejection by Soto, he made his respect for Soto clear Wednesday.

“It was the ultimate respectful interaction with Juan,” Rizzo said. “We made him several offers. We made sure we wanted him here for the rest of his career. It’s business. It’s not personal. It’s business. He has the right to go to free agency, to decline contracts and that kind of thing.”

The Nationals reportedly set an asking price for Juan Soto as the trade deadline looms

“I respect that as a player who has earned that right. But I have nothing to do with the players, we are man to man and we discuss things face to face. And when we offered Juan this contract with the knowledge of his agent, when the deal was rejected we told him, ‘We have to explore all our options. ‘There will be.’ And that’s what we’ve always said.”

The Nationals control Soto The 2022 season is two more years away, so no immediate trade is necessary. Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is August 2.

“Again, am I upset with Juan Soto for doing that? No. I’ve known that kid since he was 15 years old,” Rizzo said Wednesday. “I know he’s as good as anybody in the world, as good as his agency, as good as his teammates. I’ve been around him a long time and he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen, and I respect the choices he’s made. Again, it’s not personal against Mike Rizzo or the Washington Nationals. It’s business.”

Washington is reportedly asking four or five top young players to replace Soto.