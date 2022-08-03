New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Washington Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that presented huge opportunities.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract before the Nationals shopped him. He now joins Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado on a team that is in the middle of the playoff hunt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Nationals tweeted a photo of Soto after the trade. The photo shows the young outfielder in the dugout during the 2019 World Series, where the team won its first title against the Houston Astros. The tweet read “Forever”.

It’s unclear what the Nationals meant by the tweet, but it’s been panned on social media.

Soto debuted as a 19-year-old in 2018 and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He earned National League MVP votes from 2019 to 2021, finishing second last season.

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Winners and Losers from a Busy Day in Baseball

This season, Soto has hit 21 home runs with a .246 batting average and .894 OPS.

San Diego also received Josh Bell in the deal. The Nationals will receive first baseman Luke Voight, shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore and Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.

Veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was part of the package sent to Washington for Soto and Bell, but Hosmer reportedly exercised his limited no-trade clause, forcing both teams to pivot to Voight in the deal. Hosmer’s no-trade clause is for 10 specific teams, the Nationals being one of the 10.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hosmer was eventually traded to the Boston Red Sox.