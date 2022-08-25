New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you’re looking for a twist on the classic recipe — whiskey, lemon juice, and sugar — try one of these three recipes.

According to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, the first mention of a whiskey sour comes from “The Bartender’s Guide” by Jerry Thomas in 1862.

However, people may have been drinking whiskey sour long before this.

Here are three whiskey sour recipes to commemorate National Whiskey Sour Day 2022.

Jameson Orange – Sour creamsicle

Required:

2 parts Jameson orange

1 part tangerine juice

.5 parts lemon juice

.75 Liquor 43

Directions:

Shake the ingredients, serve in a cocktail glass with ice and garnish with an orange half moon.

Ashes out

Required:

2 parts Hudson back room deal

1 egg white

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

Divide 3/4 part honey and ginger syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupé. Garnish with lemon peel.

Mulligan Sour

Required:

2 oz. Hercules Mulligan

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz honey syrup (1 part honey: 1 part water)

1 egg white

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake without ice. Next, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with aromatic bitters.