August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you’re looking for a twist on the classic recipe — whiskey, lemon juice, and sugar — try one of these three recipes.
According to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, the first mention of a whiskey sour comes from “The Bartender’s Guide” by Jerry Thomas in 1862.
However, people may have been drinking whiskey sour long before this.
National Tequila Day: Here’s a crash course on the distilled liquor
Here are three whiskey sour recipes to commemorate National Whiskey Sour Day 2022.
Jameson Orange – Sour creamsicle
Required:
2 parts Jameson orange
1 part tangerine juice
.5 parts lemon juice
.75 Liquor 43
Directions:
Shake the ingredients, serve in a cocktail glass with ice and garnish with an orange half moon.
Kentucky town plans new $23 million distillery
Ashes out
Required:
2 parts Hudson back room deal
1 egg white
3/4 part fresh lemon juice
Divide 3/4 part honey and ginger syrup
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupé. Garnish with lemon peel.
6 breweries across America serving up great brews and spectacular views
Mulligan Sour
Required:
2 oz. Hercules Mulligan
.75 oz. lemon juice
.5 oz honey syrup (1 part honey: 1 part water)
1 egg white
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake without ice. Next, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with aromatic bitters.
Click here to get the Fox News app