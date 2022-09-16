New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The people who move America are being appreciated during National Trucker Appreciation Week.

After drivers managed recent supply chain disruptions and coronavirus delays, the country didn’t miss an opportunity to thank these key workers.

Yellow Trucking Senior Vice President of Trucker Relations Bryan Reifsnyder shared on “Fox & Friends” Friday that his company celebrates its workers with cookouts, sit-down conversations and more.

“Our customers tell us what they appreciate most about our drivers,” he said.

“It’s really heartwarming.”

Joining the conversation is Pennsylvania trucker Esther Parsons, who says she left her previous job to become a truck driver while putting her children through college.

“It’s great,” she said.

“I had a great experience and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Ohio trucker Russ Simpson points out how easily a person can get into the industry.

With 3.6 million drivers on America’s roads, Simpson said the industry still “needs more.”

He said that we are currently in a situation where there are not enough drivers.

“I want to thank all the drivers out there for what you’re doing.”

Parsons said truck driving is no longer about sleeping on the side of the road.

“I stay at home every day,” she said.

“I’m home for dinner or breakfast every day.”

The female trucker finally admits that there are more psychological barriers to not joining the industry than when she got on board.

“The people are great, the industry is great for me and the road is great,” she said.

Reifsnyder says new truckers can earn a very good salary — anywhere from $60,000 to more than $100,000 a year — right from the start.

The VP said Yellow Trucking has 22 driving schools and a program that covers the cost of candidates earning their CDL.

Despite the incentives, Simpson notes that it’s still difficult to get new drivers into the industry.

“A lot of people are leaving,” he said.

“It’s a good living.”

“There are plenty of opportunities in yellow for anyone who wants to work for us,” he added.