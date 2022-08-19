New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Do you love a good deal?

Well, you’re in luck: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, is National Thrift Store Day 2022.

Thrift stores, popular in other eras, are gaining popularity again amid high inflation and many families struggling to afford the necessities.

Shoppers slam ‘skyrocketing’ inflation: ‘It’s outrageous’

“Thrifting” is a term coined to reflect the way people go from thrift store to thrift store as they try to find the best deals on everything from clothing to unique antiques.

National Thrift Store Day 2022 is a good opportunity to visit your local thrift store.

But here’s the catch: Saving is all about timing.

Secrets to saving money on back-to-school supplies in today’s hyperinflationary world

With donations and shipments coming in daily from other stores, thrift stores are constantly moving and changing their inventory.

So check your thrift store often when looking for something specific.

Plus, don’t forget to donate to your local thrift store.

Instead of reselling at a secondhand store or garage sale, donate to a thrift store.

The only way thrift stores can replace inventory and continue production is by consistently receiving donations from the community.

Whether you choose to donate or go on a treasure hunt this day (or this weekend or any time thrift stores are open), celebrate the occasion at a local business.

Shopping local not only helps the store but also your community.

Back to School Supplies: 10 Secrets to Saving Money Amid High Inflation

With today’s high inflation and back-to-school shopping at its height, shopping local is the best way to get more bang for the buck.

“Consignment stores, thrift stores and secondhand sites are a great way to get new items for a fraction of the price,” said Trey Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com.

“It works well for younger kids, especially when they’re not as unique as teenagers,” she says.

It’s also a great time to start your holiday shopping.

Thrift store finds are rare, so if you see a great gift for a friend or family member, grab it and save yourself some stress during the holiday shopping rush.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Perri Ormont Blumberg contributed reporting to this article.