July 24th is National Tequila Day.

Haitus Tequila founder Christopher DeSoto joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday morning to celebrate the distilled liquor, made from fermented agave juice.

Some fun facts about tequila – today and every day.

1. Tequila is native to Mexico and is named after the town of Tequila in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco.

2. According to DeSoto, only five states are authorized to make tequila.

Those states are Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

Jalisco is one of Mexico’s biggest producers, DeSoto said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

3. The raw material used to make tequila is Mexican blue agave, a succulent species with fleshy leaves.

According to DeSoto, it can take up to eight years for the plant to mature. When the agave finally reaches maturity, it is harvested and cooked to make tequila.

4. Tequila can change color – and that color depends on how long it’s aged.

Here’s a rundown of the variations.

Blanco tequila is clear and typically aged for zero to five months.

Reposado tequila is golden-amber and usually aged for six months.

Añejo tequila is golden-brown in color and usually aged for one year.

“Blanco is always the most popular because it’s what we’re used to all the time making shots and everything,” DeSoto said.

“And there are three manifestations.”

5. “Cleaner” and “smoother” tequila means less sugar is needed, says DeSoto.

“A margarita doesn’t exist on this side of the border, even in Mexico,” he told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“A margarita in Mexico is almost soda, lime and tequila. It’s clean and you don’t feel as bad the next day.”

What drink combo does Christopher DeSoto recommend?

If an easy cocktail is what you want, DeSoto recommends the Hiatus Highball.

It is made with three ingredients: tequila, tonic water and lime juice.