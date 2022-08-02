National sexual assault rate highest since 1996, violent crime on the rise: Statistics Canada

Police-reported sexual assaults in Canada have reached their highest level since 1996, according to Statistics Canada data released Tuesday.

More than 34,200 reports of sexual harassment were reported across the country in 2021, an 18% increase from 2020, according to recently released data.

Although the number of reports has decreased in 2020, the number of sexual assaults has otherwise risen steadily for five years.

Despite an increase in public discussion of issues related to sexual assault, Statistics Canada said that the number of cases of sexual assault reported to the police is still likely to be significantly underreported.

The agency cited data that showed only six percent of sexual assault cases faced by Canadians aged 15 and over in the previous year were reported to police in 2019.

Overall rise in violent crime

Sexual assault accounts for a third of the total five percent increase in reported violent crimes, while homicides, criminal harassment, hate crimes and firearms offenses are also on the rise.

Police reported 788 homicides in 2021, up 29 from 2020, up three percent nationwide.

Ontario and British Columbia saw more murders than last year, while Alberta and Nova Scotia, which saw mass shootings in 2020, had fewer. The provincial homicide rate was highest in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Although fewer Indigenous homicide victims were reported in 2021, the homicide rate among Indigenous peoples was still nearly six times higher than among non-Indigenous peoples, according to Statistics Canada.

Criminal prosecutions are up 10% in 2021 compared to 2020; sharing of intimate images without consent increased by 8%; the number of obscene or offensive messages increased by four percent; uttering threats rose by three percent.

Hate crimes are on the rise

Statistics show that hate crimes increased by 27% from 2020 to 2021 after rising 36% a year earlier, with the most dramatic increases in crimes against religion and sexual orientation.

Both violent and non-violent gun offenses were more frequent last year than a year earlier, with violent gun offenses up four percent and “deliberate gunshots” reported by police up eight percent.

For the first time since 2006, violent and non-violent crime generally take opposite directions.

Non-violent crime fell by three percent across the board, with a drop in breaking and entering and theft of less than $5,000.

The number of break-ins has fallen by 10% nationwide, with the rate dropping nearly 40% over the past decade, although there were still more than 125,500 reported incidents. Theft of less than $5,000 is down 4% after falling 19% last year.

Robbery, which is classified as a violent crime, also fell by 5% in 2021 after an 18% decline in 2020.

Statistics Canada, citing the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the public health crisis of opioid overdose deaths and hospitalizations.

Not surprisingly, there has been a commensurate increase in opioid-related crimes, including possession, trafficking, production and import or export of opioids, which rose by 13 percent in 2021.

At the provincial level, the highest rates of opioid offenses were reported in British Columbia, while Lethbridge, Alta, and Kelowna, British Columbia had the highest rates among the country’s metropolitan areas.