If there’s one perfect summer beach cocktail, it’s one made with rum.
National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we’ve prepared easy-to-make drinks to toast the day.
Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.
Rum fashion
What’s needed
1.5 ounce Ron del Barrilito 3 stars
.5 ounces simple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
Orange peel garnish
directions
Mix ingredients and pour over ice.
Garnish with orange peel.
By Miami
What’s needed
1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum
¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
Strawberry dust
directions
Juice the lime, then combine the BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice in a shaker.
Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.
Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.
Rumored
What’s needed
1.5 oz Selvare White Rum (available at Drizzly)
1 oz fresh lemon juice
.5 oz fresh orange juice
.25 oz agave
Lime for garnish
Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and tajine
directions
Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.
Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.
