If there’s one perfect summer beach cocktail, it’s one made with rum.

National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we’ve prepared easy-to-make drinks to toast the day.

Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.

Rum fashion

What’s needed

1.5 ounce Ron del Barrilito 3 stars

.5 ounces simple syrup

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange peel garnish

directions

Mix ingredients and pour over ice.

Garnish with orange peel.

By Miami

What’s needed

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum

¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup

¾ oz lemon juice

Strawberry dust

directions

Juice the lime, then combine the BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice in a shaker.

Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.

Rumored

What’s needed

1.5 oz Selvare White Rum (available at Drizzly)

1 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz fresh orange juice

.25 oz agave

Lime for garnish

Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and tajine

directions

Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.

Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.