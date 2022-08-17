closer
Video

If there’s one perfect summer beach cocktail, it’s one made with rum.

National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we’ve prepared easy-to-make drinks to toast the day.

Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.

This old-fashioned cocktail uses rum and simple syrup to make a unique drink.

(barrel rum)

Rum fashion

What’s needed

1.5 ounce Ron del Barrilito 3 stars

.5 ounces simple syrup

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange peel garnish

directions

Mix ingredients and pour over ice.

Garnish with orange peel.

Celebrate National Rum Day with one of these recipes.

(via Miami via BACARDI)

By Miami

What’s needed

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum

¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup

¾ oz lemon juice

Strawberry dust

directions

Juice the lime, then combine the BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice in a shaker.

Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.

Try the Rumrita — a take on the classic margarita with a rum substitute.

(Selvaray White Rum)

Rumored

What’s needed

1.5 oz Selvare White Rum (available at Drizzly)

1 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz fresh orange juice

.25 oz agave

Lime for garnish

Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and tajine

directions

Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.

Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.