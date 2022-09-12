National Holocaust Monument ‘desecrated’ by use as backdrop for photo and video

Members of several local organizations say the purpose of the National Holocaust Monument is for somber reflection and enlightenment, not as a backdrop for photo ops.

Members of the Jewish community say more needs to be done to educate the public about the Holocaust as the national memorial continues to be used as a backdrop for photo ops, fashion campaigns and music videos.

The Ottawa National Holocaust Monument, opened in 2017, is located downtown at the corner of Wellington and Booth Streets.

The monument is intended to ensure that “the lessons of the Holocaust, as well as the remarkable contributions that Holocaust survivors have made to Canada, remain in the national consciousness for future generations,” according to the website of the National Capital Commission, which is responsible for maintaining it.

The Holocaust is one of the worst genocides in human history: more than six million Jews were killed during World War II.

Andrea Friedman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, says photo ops and music videos have no place at a Holocaust memorial. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The design of the monument is a tall gloomy concrete slab with several frescoes inside depicting scenes of the Holocaust. Inside there are also plaques with facts about what happened. Large plaques on either side of the entrance to the grounds read “National Holocaust Monument”.

Despite this, many people have flocked to the site to use it as a backdrop for photos and videos that have nothing to do with honoring victims and survivors. Several people tagged themselves on Instagram posing at the monument.

Secretary of Defense condemns ‘desecration’ of Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Ottawa

Local clothing company V Kentay recently faced criticism both online and offline.

The video, which he posted on his social media platforms and website last year and which has attracted attention recently, shows a model wearing elements of the new swimwear collection posing around the monument. At least two more videos of the company were filmed there.

Screenshots from the company’s fashion campaign videos showing a model walking through the monument wearing clothing from a local clothing company. The company apologized and removed the video following the backlash online. (V. Kentai/YouTube)

“Knowing that this place has been desecrated, that their memory has been desecrated, and that this is not the first time this place of dark reflection and learning has been used for a photo shoot is incredibly upsetting and discouraging,” said Andrea Friedman. President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

While the space itself is a public space and there are no official rules about taking photos and videos, Friedman said people need to understand its intended use.

Photoshoot at National Holocaust Monument draws criticism Duration 1:01 Ottawa clothing company V Kentay posted several videos last year of a model posing at the National Holocaust Monument, drawing criticism both online and offline.

She invites people to take pictures for themselves and even post pictures or selfies of the monument online. However, this should always be done in a respectful manner in order to educate people about the Holocaust.

When the CBC contacted V Kentay co-founder Phoebe Genus, she issued an apology.

“We have learned that V. Kentai insulted the Jewish community and the community of Ottawa,” Genus wrote in an electronic statement.

“From a creative standpoint, the artistry of the memorial seemed perfect for what my team and I were looking for aesthetically for this particular campaign,” she wrote.

Canadians shamed for disrespecting America’s iconic landmarks

“I was mistaken in considering any political or emotional repercussions this decision might have had. I offer my deepest apologies and regret my decision. I made an honest and immature mistake as a new business owner.”

The videos have since been removed from the company’s website and social media.

However, other members of the Jewish community said it served as a good reminder of the need for Holocaust education.

Mina Kohn (left) and Judy Young work at the Center for Holocaust Studies and Studies in Ottawa. They say more information is needed about the monument and what it means to both the Jewish community and Canadians. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Since the memorial’s unveiling five years ago, Mina Kon, chairman of the Center for Holocaust Studies and Studies (CHES), said she saw several photographers and videographers at the site filming Instagram ads, fashion campaigns and music videos.

“It’s very frustrating that this is happening again, and it’s not the first time this has happened,” she said.

Judy Young, another CHES member and Holocaust survivor herself, said she was not interested in punishing these people, but more needs to be done to inform the public.

“I think there needs to be more information, not just about the monument itself, but what the significance of the site is,” she said, whether by the NCC, the federal heritage department, or CHES as an organization. social organization.