July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day and an organization is helping our troops transition back to work and adjust to life at home.

America’s Warrior Partnership is a nonprofit organization focused on preventing veteran suicide by partnering with local organizations to help vets fit into their communities with job placement, health care, education and other services.

“One of the things we believe in is that we’re not going to counsel veteran suicide survivors,” retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jim Lorraine, CEO of America’s Warrior Partnership, told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “The way we reduce that rate, which is double that of non-veterans, we improve their quality of life.”

“We think by improving their quality of life and improving their level of hope, then they won’t take their own lives at such a huge rate,” added Lorraine.

Lorraine explained that veterans are the perfect candidates to fill the more than 11.3 million jobs in the US.

“[Veterans] Dependable, focused, driven,” says Lorraine. “They have initiative and commitment, and most importantly, they have the adaptability to fit into any role.”

Lorraine continued: “They work well as a team. And that’s who they are – we’re all trained to work as a team, when there’s no direction, to lead and to step up.”

For National Hire a Veteran Day, America’s Warrior Partnership hopes to connect with service men and women transitioning back into civilian life, Lorraine said.

“Contact us, understand what services are available,” says Lorraine. “There are so many programs… but sometimes it’s really confusing because there are so many options. The easiest thing to do is contact AmericasWarriorPartnership.org, contact us, and we’ll connect you to resources and help shepherd you through that process.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also contact the crisis text line by texting HOME to 741741.