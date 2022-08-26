New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

National Dog Day 2022 is here.

Every year, man’s best friend gets the recognition these pets deserve on August 26.

The day raises awareness about dog adoption and gives owners a chance to share why they love their furry friends.

Dog Quiz! How well do you know your facts about dogs?

To celebrate National Dog Day, here are 10 number-based fun facts about dog breeds — some of which you may never have known.

48M – More than 48.2 million dogs live in the US, according to a pet ownership estimate published by the American Veterinary Medical Association, a nonprofit veterinary trade organization based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Pet website helps families find their animal match: ‘PassLike’

200 to 500 – The number of dog breeds in the world is not exact and varies by each kennel club and governing body, reports Pet Keen, a veterinarian-led animal health and gear publication.

Krispy Kreme has launched its first-ever dog donuts in celebration of National Dog Day

“The [American Kennel Club] Only recognizes 195 species, however [Federation Cynologique International] officially recognizes 360 species,” the site reported in July.

“Then, there are all the experimental species.”

The group continued, “So there isn’t an exact, worldwide, internationally agreed-upon number, but it’s safe to say that there are between 195 and 500 dog breeds anywhere in the world.”

As of July 2022, dog experts at the AKC recognize over 200 dog breeds.

These are the ‘beautiful’ dog breeds based on the ‘Golden Ratio’ theory of measuring beauty

31 – In the US, the most popular dog breed is the Labrador Retriever, and according to the AKC, it has topped the AKC’s “Most Popular Dog Breed Full Ranking List” for 31 years.

130,000 years – According to PBS, scientists believe dogs first evolved from wolves about 130,000 years ago, based on DNA analysis published in 1997.

Historical records show that humans domesticated wild dogs around 12,000 years ago.

10 to 15 years – According to the AKC, the average lifespan of a medium-sized dog is between 10 and 13 years, while the average lifespan of a small-sized dog is between 10 and 15 years.

“Smaller dogs tend to live much longer than their larger counterparts, in many cases by several years longer,” the AKC wrote in a report on canine longevity.

“Scientists are not entirely sure why this happens, although there is speculation that older dogs develop age-related diseases more quickly than younger dogs.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

22 – According to Guinness World Records, the world’s oldest dog is a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles.

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000 and grew up in South Carolina.

Guinness World Records recognized her and awarded her a record holder certificate in May 2022.

58 to 68 days – According to Petfinder, one of the largest pet adoption websites in North America, a dog’s gestation period is between 58 and 68 days (nine weeks).

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news

3 feet, 5.18 inches – The world’s tallest living dog is Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane who stands at 3 feet 5.18 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

Zeus lives in Bedford, Texas, and he was recognized as the world’s tallest dog in May 2022.

3.8 inches – The world’s smallest living dog is Miracle Millie, a chihuahua who stands 3.8 inches tall, according to Guinness World Records.

Millie was born in December 2011 in Dorado, Puerto Rico. She was recognized as the world’s smallest dog in September 2013 and weighed “about one pound” at the time, according to Guinness.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

$5,000 to $20,000 – The estimated cost of owning a dog for 12 years can be between $5,000 and $20,000, according to an analysis by credit.com.

The personal finance website based its estimate on responses it received from a pet owner survey, which asked respondents how much they spent on food, health care, toys and treats, grooming and more.