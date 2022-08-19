National ceremony in Windsor, Ontario commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe, France raid.

Friday’s National Memorial at Dieppe Gardens in Windsor, Ontario, commemorates the Canadians who died 80 years ago in a bloody raid in Dieppe, France.

Some veterans joined the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and numerous military and political figures in a ceremony hosted by Veterans Affairs Canada. The Essex and Kent Regimental Association also participated, losing 121 members in the raid.

Among those present at the ceremony was veteran John L. Date, one of the last survivors of the Dieppe raid.

Date was born February 1, 1922 in Sarnia, Ontario. Shortly after he landed on the beaches of Dieppe, he was knocked unconscious by an explosion. When he came to his senses, the battle was over and he was taken prisoner by the German army. He remained a prisoner of war almost until the end of the war, when Allied aircraft dropped leaflets instructing the German army to surrender to Date and his fellow prisoners.

Three members of the regiment were at the ceremony in Dieppe, France on Friday.

80th anniversary of Dieppe in France 3 Reservists from the Essex and Kent Scots speak to CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanvoy about the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid in France.

World War II veteran Arthur Boone also attended the ceremony at Windsor. He was born November 12, 1924 in Peterborough, England and now lives in Stratford, Ontario.

Boone landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. He stressed that although Dieppe was a disaster, it was an important experience for the Allied forces.

“That’s why there was a raid – to study this material, find errors and correct them when we return to Normandy.”

National ceremony remembers the raid

Teresa Sims, a native storyteller for the city of Windsor, played drums and sang a welcome song to all in attendance.

Master of Ceremonies Robert Loeken gave an opening speech describing the situation in Europe during the raid.

Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette of the Essex and Kent Regimental Association also gave a speech, including a memory of the soldiers who had paid the highest price.

Some members of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment at a national ceremony at Windsor, Ontario in the Dieppe Gardens, named after members of the regiment who died during World War II landing at Dieppe, France in 1942. (Elvis Nuemsi Njike/Radio Canada)

Windsor County MP Tecumseh Irek Kusmerchik and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens also spoke at the ceremony.

Dilkens spoke about his experience meeting the veterans he met last night and touched on the conflicts currently going on around the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve come so far from those days on the beach in France,” Dilkens said. “And yet, you can call and say, we are still so far away.”

Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette delivering a speech at Friday’s National Ceremony. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The stones collected by the soldiers on the beach of Dieppe were part of the commemoration.

These are stones with traces from military boots; young people frantically trying to find a safe place on the beach where he was not. – Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellett

Løken, for example, received a stone from a soldier, which made him think about its meaning.

“It’s hard for me to keep it and not think about what everyone went through,” he said.

The deed of remembrance was delivered in English, French and potawatomi. Morgan Lawrence and Alessandra Pietrangelo then launched the Trilingual Remembrance Pledge on behalf of Canadian youth.

Dieppe veteran John L. Date was the guest of honor at the ceremony. He laid a wreath at the Dieppe Red Beach memorial on behalf of all the veterans of Dieppe, France. (Elvis Nuemsi Njike/Radio Canada)

Song Last post was played at 12:52 pm ET, followed by two minutes of silence at 12:54 pm. Rose and wake-up call as well as Cry have been played.

At 12:58 wreaths were laid by Date, Kusmerczyk, Colonel Bruno Elouin, Defense Attaché of the French Embassy, ​​Member of Parliament of Ontario Andrew Dowie, Dilkens, Commander. Richard Hillier of HMCS Hunter and members of the Essex and Kent Regiment and Regimental Association. Lili Zitko, Faiha Alhussainavi, Emma Hennessy and Leela Ezwawi also laid a wreath on behalf of the youth of Canada.

Some of the wreaths laid on Friday at the Dieppe Red Beach memorial. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Mother of the Silver Cross Mother Thérèse Charbonneau laid a wreath at the Silver Cross monument on behalf of all mothers of the Silver Cross. Her son Andrew Grenon died while serving in Afghanistan.

God save the queen was played and the ceremony ended with Løken thanking everyone who made this possible.

“One of the most difficult and tragic days”

During the raid on Dieppe on August 19, 1942, the Allies originally planned to land under cover of darkness, the Canadian Veterans Administration reported. But the landing was delayed. On the way, the paratroopers stumbled upon a small German column.

Members of the Royal Canadian Medical Corps lead Allied soldiers off the beach after a failed raid on Dieppe, France during World War II. (Canadian press)

According to the veterans, the sound of combat between them alerted the German coastal defense forces. When the Allies landed, the enemy was waiting.

Canadians made up the majority of the troops in the assault, and 916 out of 4,963 men died. A total of 3,367 people were killed, including 1,946 prisoners of war.

Allies conduct final exercises before landing in Dieppe, France. (Library and Archives Canada)

In a Friday statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Dieppe raid was “one of the most difficult and tragic days” for Canada during World War II.

He called it a “crushing failure”, but lessons were learned that would eventually lead to victory over Nazi Germany.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the thousands of Canadians who sacrificed themselves in Dieppe,” he said. “I invite everyone to take part in a commemorative event dedicated to this solemn anniversary and honor the memory of those who defended our values ​​of peace, freedom and justice.”

Allied aircraft in the sky over Dieppe, France, August 19, 1942, on the day of the unsuccessful raid. (Secretary of National Defense/Library and Archives Canada/PA-183771)

A memorial at Canada Square in Dieppe commemorates Canada’s contribution. The plaque reads: “On the beaches of Dieppe on August 19, 1942, our Canadian cousins ​​marked with their blood the path to our final liberation, thus heralding their victorious return on September 1, 1944.”