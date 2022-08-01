National Center on Sexual Exploitation: Deshaun Watson’s suspension ‘should be harsh’

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was “properly suspended” but felt the six-game penalty was too light after 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions sued him.

On Monday morning, the independent arbitrator overseeing the investigation into the Watson case, retired Judge Sue L. Robinson found Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and suspended Watson six games, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones. . The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the news has not yet been made public.

“We believe that (Watson’s) suspension should be harsher, but we are thankful that the league is beginning to take matters of sexual exploitation seriously by holding players like Mr. Watson accountable,” NCOSE CEO Dan Hawkins said in a statement Monday.

“The 24 civil lawsuits filed against Mr. Watson represent survivors who allege he was sexually assaulted and sexually assaulted. Sexual assault and violence against women is a pervasive threat to our society.”

Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has three days to appeal the decision. The NFL Players Association also has that ability, but the union released a statement Sunday saying it fully cooperated, stood by Robinson’s decision and called on the NFL to do the same.

Also Monday, Watson settled three of the four remaining civil lawsuits against him that are active, leaving one of the 24 pending.

The attorney for the 24 women suing Watson, Tony Buzby, did not immediately disclose that none of the plaintiffs had settled with Watson after 20 women reached confidential settlements with Watson in June.

The alleged incidents involving Watson came during his tenure with the Houston Texans, who traded Watson to the Browns in March. The Texans recently reached confidential settlements with 30 women with claims related to Watson, who allegedly allowed his conduct, including giving the women nondisclosure agreements to sign.

In March, NCOSE wrote Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were asked to publicly disclose what terms they imposed on Watson after they gave him a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract.

Contributing: Mike Jones, Brent Schrotenboer