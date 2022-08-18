New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

American farmers seem to have been left behind under the Biden administration as they battle a range of economic problems, including food shortages and high inflation.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, joins “Fox and Friends First” and why he believes signing the anti-inflation bill is less than an “investment” in American agriculture.

“Here we face the highest input costs for farmers in our history … as agricultural producers in this country,” Boyd Jr. told co-host Todd Pirro. “We are in the middle of a recession, inflation, and this administration has failed to meet the needs of America’s farmers.

“While we’ve given $50 billion to Ukraine, $100 million to Ukrainian farmers, we can’t get resources into the hands of American farmers,” he added.

Boyd Jr. noted that thousands of farmers were at risk of foreclosure on their land, and that the Inflation Relief Act eliminated a “moratorium provision” that would have helped those struggling financially.

Despite domestic concerns, he argued that there were also political concerns abroad.

“When these farmers lose land, we have countries like China that are buying this land from American farmers,” Boyd Jr. said. “So we put America’s farmers behind the wheel. We’re losing land, and we’re helping countries like China and Bill Gates buy land. This is America, and we can do a lot better than what we’re doing to American farmers. Immediately.”

Boyd Jr., who is a fourth-generation farmer and will celebrate 40 years in the industry next year, said the president has yet to fulfill his commitment to meet with him to discuss his concerns.

“When you give a man your word as a farmer, that’s all we have,” Boyd Jr. said. “We don’t have a lot of money. You’ve got to live and you’ve said what you’re going to do.”

He added, “The president said he was going to have a meeting with me to discuss things like the food shortage and all the problems facing America’s farmers.

“And, yes, we are in crisis and the president has not responded to that request.”

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act this week, which critics claim will do nothing but reduce inflationary costs.