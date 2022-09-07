New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Grab a cold drink with a friend to celebrate National Beer Lovers Day 2022.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, is National Beer Lovers’ Day — so for many, it might be a good time to commemorate the day by enjoying beer and learning about the history behind the beverage.

Check out these interesting and unique facts about the drink.

6 breweries across America serving up great brews and spectacular views

Some of them will surprise you!

People in the Czech Republic drink the most beer per capita

According to Only Craft Beer, people living in the Czech Republic drink more beer per capita than any other country.

However, residents of China consume more beer than residents of other countries.

Brewers Association identifies 4 ‘new’ beer styles in 2021 style guidelines

Women were among the first brewers

In ancient times, according to the Smithsonian Institution, beer was almost exclusively brewed by women.

Women brewed beer for religious ceremonies and to make a real, rich drink at home.

It has become a common household chore for many women.

The world’s most expensive beer bottle was sold in 2014 for $2,583

According to Ale Sessions, Cantillon Lorec 1998 holds the record for the most expensive bottle sold in 2014 at $2,583.

This unique beer was brewed only once.

The brand has a reputation for brewing some of the best beers in the world.

The first light beer was Miller Lite

Joseph L. Ovades, the son of working-class Jewish immigrants, developed a revolutionary process for brewing full-flavored beer with fewer carbohydrates and calories.

Meet the American who invented light beer

“Tastes great. Low filler,” was the marketing campaign for Miller Lite in the 1970s and ’80s.

Today, according to Beer Marketers Insights, light beer accounts for 40% of all beer consumed across the country.

The Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the National Football League

After taking over Coors Light in 2011, the Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the NFL.

The brand recently renewed its partnership and will continue to sponsor the NFL through the 2026-2027 season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital’s Kerry Byrne contributed to this report.