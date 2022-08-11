New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The official who opened the federal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents chose to do the same regarding Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

David Ferreiro, who served as director of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from November 2009 until his retirement last April, said in a February letter to the leadership of the House Oversight Committee that his staff began communicating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this year.

In January, Trump returned 15 boxes of documents from his time in office to NARA after the agency said they belonged to the federal government.

“As NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA personnel have been in communication with the Department of Justice,” Ferreiro wrote in his Feb. 18 letter.

After talks between Trump and federal investigators over additional documents failed in recent months, the DOJ obtained a search warrant to obtain additional missing documents. On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s South Florida home for documents.

TRUMP VS. National Archives: A timeline leading up to the Mar-a-Lago ride

However, Sen. who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2015. Chuck Grassley, R-Neb., said Ferreiro took a different approach when asked if NARA had informed the DOJ about its investigation into the deletion of Clinton’s emails. Time as Secretary of State.

“Under the Federal Records Act, when a deletion occurs, the head of the agency concerned must notify the archivist and, with the archivist’s assistance, initiate action by the Attorney General for the recovery of those records,” Grassley wrote. September 4, 2015.

“Would you now request the Attorney General to initiate action to recover the 15 missing emails and other federal records deleted by Secretary Clinton.”

Members of National Archives’ Racism Task Force Rip ‘Charters of Freedom’ Label for Constitution, Announcement

In response, Ferreiro said NARA did not believe it was necessary to notify the DOJ about the missing emails.

“Given the ongoing activities, reviews, investigations and litigation described above, in which the Department of Justice is reportedly actively participating, we do not believe it is appropriate or necessary at this time to request that NARA initiate an action,” he wrote to Grassley.

Ferriero’s letter contains a timeline of events that suggests NARA first learned of Clinton’s emails in March 2015, several months before the DOJ reported that it had begun a review of Clinton’s effective handling of national security information. According to the timeline, NARA never notified the DOJ of its own review of Clinton’s email use.

The Clinton email scandal arose out of reports that while Clinton headed the State Department, she used a private email server at her home in New York instead of a government email. House Republicans’ investigation into Clinton’s communications during the 2012 attack on US facilities in Libya revealed that Clinton deleted all emails on a private server after she left office.

NARA did not respond to a request for comment. The Aspen Institute, which lists Ferreiro as a member, also did not respond to a request for comment.